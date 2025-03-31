UFC fighter’s brother goes viral after intense NHL fight
Jeff Malott may not have embarked on the same athletic path that brought his brother to the UFC, but it appears fighting does run in the family.
The 28-year-old from Ontario spent four seasons playing college hockey at Cornell University, and after college he signed a contract with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose (the AHL affiliate for the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets) as an undrafted free agent.
Malott had a successful run with Moose but only made one appearance for the Jets, and last summer he inked a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings.
Malott Channels Brother In Epic NHL Fight
Malott has largely played for the AHL’s Ontario Reign this season but was recently called up to the Kings, and in his second game the 28-year-old channeled his older brother Mike Malott when he threw down with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo in an incredible fight.
A former member of the Boston Bruins that joined the Maple Leafs at this year’s trade deadline, Carlo boasts significantly more NHL experience than Malott but found himself evenly matched when the pair abandoned their gloves.
Carlo was asked after the game if he knew he was trading hands with the brother of a UFC fighter, which prompted a joking response from the NHL veteran.
“Not at all, but knowing that information, I’m thankful I’m not knocked out right now," Carlo said. "So that’s good to know, and I’ll definitely do a little bit more research next time.”
UFC Welterweight "Proper" Mike Malott
The Maple Leafs defenseman certainly couldn’t have predicted that he’d fight Malott in a game that the Kings ultimately won 3-1, but if Carlo had been able to do some pregame scouting he would have found that Jeff's brother Mike competes in the UFC’s welterweight division.
“Proper” put together a 6-1-1 pro record that included outings in World Series of Fighting and Bellator before getting a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, which saw the 33-year-old submit the formerly-undefeated Shimon Smotritsky to earn a UFC contract.
Malott kicked off his UFC career with three-straight finishes before coming up short against longtime welterweight veteran Neil Magny at UFC 297, but the Canadian rebounded in his most recent outing when he took a unanimous decision over Trevin Giles at UFC Edmonton.
