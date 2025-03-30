MMA Knockout

Tom Aspinall teases status of Jon Jones UFC fight with latest social media post

Is a Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall fight inevitable?

The waiting game continues regarding whether Tom Aspinall will finally get his opportunity to win the UFC undisputed heavyweight championship by fighting Jon Jones later this year.

Although UFC CEO Dana White has been adamant the fight will happen, there still isn't a date, venue, or location confirmed, nor a potential timetable for an inevitable announcement.

However, signs pointing to a resolution could come sooner rather than later after Aspinall's recent Instagram post suggested the fight was confirmed without the key details mentioned above.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.
Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Tom Aspinall Teases Jon Jones Fight

"Patience is not simply the ability to wait - it’s how we behave while we’re waiting," Aspinall wrote.

This past Friday, former multiple-time UFC title challenger and Bellator veteran Chael Sonnen dropped a tease suggesting the fight's wheels are fully in motion.

Chael Sonnen Hints at Jones-Aspinall Being 'Done'

“They got a deal done with Jon Jones and Aspinall, at least verbally, the night before - this is inside information, you will not have heard this story anywhere else - they got a deal done verbally the night before Pereira vs. Ankalaev," Sonnen said.

Chael Sonnen is congratulated after defeating Shogun Rua during a UFC Light Heavyweight match at the TD Garden.
Chael Sonnen is congratulated after defeating Shogun Rua during a UFC Light Heavyweight match at the TD Garden. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Sonnen further supported his nugget by giving an inside scoop regarding the complicated process the parties have had to go through to make the fight a forgone conclusion.

“I know when Jon sat down at the table and the very first time he ever spoke about Tom Aspinall, he said, ‘I need $30 million,’ he didn’t mean that. They were just words, and then they ended up sticking...He didn’t actually mean it. He didn’t mean that he needs six months, but now they put him in the position where he almost has to demand that he gets six months because it’s been so big."

No matter when the fight happens, Sonnen said the fight's hype is meaningless because it speaks for itself.

"There’s a reason they walk out there and do the actual fight," Sonnen said. "Nothing will change though. If they fight tonight, if they fight in Madison Square Garden in November, if they fight in the street in a month, if they fight in six days, six weeks, six months, or six years, whoever is better will win. 100 percent of the time.”

For now, only time will tell.

