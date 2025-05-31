MMA Knockout

Former UFC champ backs Alex Pereira to turn tables against Magomed Ankalaev

"Poatan" shouldn't be counted out, says a former rival.

Zain Bando

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Israel Adesanya’s multi-combat sport history leaves him confident Alex Pereira can exact revenge on Magomed Ankalaev if they were to fight again.

Ankalaev took the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship away from Pereira in March. Although a rematch has not been confirmed just yet, it appears inevitable given the status of the 205-pound division.

Rivalry aside, Adesanya is down to see the fight once more.

Adesanya beat Pereira at UFC 28
Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Israel Adesanya (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Adesanya Pays Tribute To Pereira

“I'm so proud of the guy, what he's done," Adesanya said in a recent YouTube video. “It's like I created a monster. He showed why he is who he is across two weight classes.”

Although Adesanya is nowhere near title contention, he says with a few adjustments from Pereira, the Brazilian can once again accomplish what Adesanya never could: become the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.
Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I can't wait to see the next fight with him and Ankalaev again,” Adesanya said. “I think it'll be another hard one, but I think he can get it done, because it wasn't a complete washout for that fight. He's exponentially getting better, as well.”

Back in January, Adesanya told Uncrowned that he was grateful to share so much time with “Poatan” as he did.

"I feel the same way,” Adesanya said regarding Pereira’s mutual respect.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Israel Adesanya (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena.
Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Israel Adesanya (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

“I think God blessed me with a great opponent like Alex Pereira,” Adesanya continued. "He blessed me with a great challenge like that. And it's easy to say that now on this side, but f**k, it takes a lot to take on that man. And I always knew that we would have history and I always knew I could best him, and I'm glad God blessed me with that challenge to be able to rise to the occasion.”

Even if the two never fight again, it’s clear the mutual respect remains palpable.

For now, only time will tell.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

