UFC Baku loses returning star, unranked contender steps up to save fight
The UFC’s first-ever trip to Azerbaijan has undergone a significant change just over a month out from the event.
Set to take place at Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 21, the UFC’s first visit to the country is headlined by former Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.
The card also features a lightweight co-main event between Rafael Fiziev and Ignacio Bahamondes, but unfortunately another of the card’s major fights has been altered due to the withdrawal of a returning star.
Kyoji Horiguchi Withdraws From UFC Baku
First reported by Red Corner MMA, RIZIN star and former UFC title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi has unfortunately withdrawn from his UFC Baku matchup with Tagir Ulanbekov due to undisclosed reasons.
The news that Horiguchi was returning to the UFC for the first time since 2016 was met with considerable fanfare from the combat sports community, as the 34-year-old went 7-1 with a loss to then-Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson during his initial three-year run with the promotion.
Horiguchi returned to his native Japan after leaving the UFC and became a major star for RIZIN FF while also making several appearances under the Bellator MMA banner, and in his most recent outing the 34-year-old defended the RIZIN flyweight title against Nkazimulo Zulu at RIZIN 49: Decade.
Azat Maksum Gets Second Crack At UFC Rankings
Following Horiguchi’s withdrawal, Damon Martin and Mike Heck of MMA Fighting both confirmed Red Corner MMA’s report that Azat Maksum will step in to face Ulanbekov at UFC Baku.
Maksum joined the UFC as an undefeated talent in 2023 and took a split decision over Tyson Nam in his debut. The 30-year-old was given a major step up in competition for his sophomore outing against Charles Johnson and lost a unanimous decision in a bout that took home “Fight of the Night” honors.
“Qazaq” has the chance to vault into the flyweight rankings as he steps in to replace Horiguchi at UFC Baku, as Ulanbekov is currently the division’s #10-ranked contender and is riding the momentum of three-straight victories.
With the loss of Horiguchi and addition of Maksum just about a month out from the card, UFC Baku currently looks like this:
• Main Event: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
• Co-Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
• Ismail Naurdiev vs. Jun Yong Park
• Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
• Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Azat Maksum
• Mohammed Usman vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab
• Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Sygula
• Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Melissa Mullins
• Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta
• Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad
