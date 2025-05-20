MMA Knockout

UFC Baku loses returning star, unranked contender steps up to save fight

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see this former title challenger return to the Octagon.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC’s first-ever trip to Azerbaijan has undergone a significant change just over a month out from the event.

Set to take place at Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 21, the UFC’s first visit to the country is headlined by former Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

The card also features a lightweight co-main event between Rafael Fiziev and Ignacio Bahamondes, but unfortunately another of the card’s major fights has been altered due to the withdrawal of a returning star.

READ MORE: Ex-UFC title challenger inks multi-fight deal with the PFL

Jamahal Hill (blue gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (not pictured) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome.
Jamahal Hill (blue gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (not pictured) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kyoji Horiguchi Withdraws From UFC Baku

First reported by Red Corner MMA, RIZIN star and former UFC title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi has unfortunately withdrawn from his UFC Baku matchup with Tagir Ulanbekov due to undisclosed reasons.

The news that Horiguchi was returning to the UFC for the first time since 2016 was met with considerable fanfare from the combat sports community, as the 34-year-old went 7-1 with a loss to then-Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson during his initial three-year run with the promotion.

Demetrious Johnson and Kyoji Horiguchi pose during weigh-ins for UFC 186 at Metropolis.
Demetrious Johnson and Kyoji Horiguchi pose during weigh-ins for UFC 186 at Metropolis. / Jean-Yves Ahern-Imagn Images

Horiguchi returned to his native Japan after leaving the UFC and became a major star for RIZIN FF while also making several appearances under the Bellator MMA banner, and in his most recent outing the 34-year-old defended the RIZIN flyweight title against Nkazimulo Zulu at RIZIN 49: Decade.

READ MORE: KSI sends message to Conor McGregor after failed fight booking

Azat Maksum Gets Second Crack At UFC Rankings

Following Horiguchi’s withdrawal, Damon Martin and Mike Heck of MMA Fighting both confirmed Red Corner MMA’s report that Azat Maksum will step in to face Ulanbekov at UFC Baku.

Azat Maksum punches Charles Johnson in a flyweight fight during a UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX.
Azat Maksum punches Charles Johnson in a flyweight fight during a UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Maksum joined the UFC as an undefeated talent in 2023 and took a split decision over Tyson Nam in his debut. The 30-year-old was given a major step up in competition for his sophomore outing against Charles Johnson and lost a unanimous decision in a bout that took home “Fight of the Night” honors.

“Qazaq” has the chance to vault into the flyweight rankings as he steps in to replace Horiguchi at UFC Baku, as Ulanbekov is currently the division’s #10-ranked contender and is riding the momentum of three-straight victories.

Tagir Ulanbekov after defeating Clayton Carpenter (not pictured) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome.
Tagir Ulanbekov after defeating Clayton Carpenter (not pictured) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Mike Perry’s new fight league books ex-UFC heavyweight as headliner

With the loss of Horiguchi and addition of Maksum just about a month out from the card, UFC Baku currently looks like this:

Main Event: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Co-Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

• Ismail Naurdiev vs. Jun Yong Park

• Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

• Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Azat Maksum

• Mohammed Usman vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

• Irina Alekseeva vs. Klaudia Sygula

• Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Melissa Mullins

• Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta

• Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News