UFC star shares new training footage just days after undergoing second surgery

"The Hangman" is eager to get back into the cage following another procedure.

Drew Beaupre

(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

For some professional fighters, even a serious injury and surgery aren’t enough to keep them out of the gym for long.

UFC 313 already feels like a distant memory thanks to the torrid schedule that the UFC maintains, but plenty of fans will remember that the card’s most notable result came in the main event when Magomedov Ankalaev unseated Alex Pereira and claimed the promotion’s light heavyweight title.

Justin Gaethje also defeated Rafael Fiziev for the second time in the card’s lightweight co-main event, but that rematch took place on short notice after top lightweight contender Dan Hooker was forced out of a matchup with Gaethje due to a hand injury.

Dan Hooker (red gloves) defeats Claudio Puelles (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.
Dan Hooker (red gloves) defeats Claudio Puelles (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Hooker Hits Pads Days After Second Surgery

Hooker recently underwent (and watched) a second procedure on his hand to address some scar tissue, and just days after that procedure the 35-year-old was back in the gym working on his striking (h/t Red Corner MMA).

A former featherweight, “The Hangman” currently holds the #6 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings and has won three-straight fights dating back to when he finished Claudio Puelles with a body kick late in the second round at UFC 281.

Who Will Be The Next UFC Lightweight Champion?

Hooker promised fans after his latest procedure that he’d be returning to action soon, and the UFC’s lightweight title picture may look significantly different than it does currently whenever the New Zealander does return to the Octagon.

Islam Makhachev has held the UFC lightweight title since he submitted Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in 2022, but after successfully defending the belt four times the 33-year-old is now set to vacate his title in order to move up to welterweight and challenge recently-crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311
Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Oliveira and former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria will square off for the vacant lightweight belt in the main event of UFC 317 on June 28, and when Hooker does return to the Octagon he may only need one more win to put himself squarely in the conversation for a shot at whichever man holds the lightweight title after International Fight Week.

