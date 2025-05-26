José Aldo reveals surprising career change after UFC retirement
UFC 315 wasn't the end of José Aldo's competitive spirit, so long as a recent social media post is anything to go by.
Aldo lost a contentious decision to Aiemann Zahabi on the night's main card and decided to lay down his gloves.
While Aldo confirmed his retirement in a final statement, he isn't giving up being an athlete altogether.
Undefeated MMA prospect sends bold message to UFC CEO Dana White after dominant win
José Aldo moves to bodybuilding after UFC retirement
Taking to social media not too long after confirming retirement, Aldo released a video with the caption 'Project bodybuilding,' with the 'King of Rio' working on some lat pulldowns. [h/t Red Corner MMA]
At 38, Aldo has chosen a tough career to follow, but at least it doesn't involve being punched in the face.
One lesser-known fact about Aldo is that he trained to become a professional footballer before entering MMA, which is reflected in his gnarly kicking game.
Aldo showed off some of those mean soccer kicks against Zahabi in the third round of their fight...
Aldo caps off a legendary MMA career, during which he was effectively the reigning featherweight champion from 2009 until 2015, spanning from the WEC to the UFC.
He continued his fighting career well into his twilight years, knocking back the very best the UFC had to offer, including rising prospects Rob Font and Jonathan Martinez, showing how Aldo's longevity in the sport is testament to his status among the greatest fighters of all time.
More MMA Knockout News
- Fighter follows savage 40-second KO by hitting UFC star Dustin Poirier's favorite move
- Visa issues cause major shakeup for this weekend's UFC Fight Night main card
- MMA fighter winks at crowd before adding to incredible streak of first-round finishes
- MMA prospect joins KO of the Year conversation with 10-second spinning wheel kick
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.