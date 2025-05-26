Fighter follows savage 40-second KO by hitting UFC star Dustin Poirier's favorite move
UFC star Dustin Poirier may not have physically been in attendance at Cage Fury FC 142 on Saturday night, but “The Diamond” was certainly there in spirit.
With Road to UFC taking place on Thursday and Friday morning in the United States and no UFC event scheduled for Saturday night, it opened the weekend up for promotions like LFA, Fury FC, Fusion FC, and Cage Fury FC to dominate the attention of MMA fans.
CFFC 142 went down at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday and featured three title fights at the top of the bill, and the night’s main card also included welterweights Busurman Zhumagul and Dean Sheery and a middleweight contest between Nick Galanti and Shane Sobnosky.
Busurman Zhumagul Lands Vicious Knee
Entering the matchup against Sherry with a perfect 2-0 record, Zhumagul outdid his two previous first-round finishes when he floored his opponent with a brutal knee just 40 seconds into their main card opener.
The loss was the first of Sherry’s professional career after the American debuted with a second-round submission last November, while Zhumagul has now finished all three of his opponents since turning pro and also scored a 49-second submission in his pro debut.
Nick Galanti Jumps The Gilly
The savage knockout left Galanti and Sobnosky with a tough act to follow. While he didn’t get things done quick as quickly or as violently as Zhumagul, Galanti did channel his inner Dustin Poirier when he jumped for a guillotine choke and forced a tap just under two minutes into the fight with Sobnosky.
Sobnosky now finds himself on a three-fight skid after previously putting together a six-fight win streak, and the 26-year-old Galanti improved to 4-1 with back-to-back guillotine finishes in both of his fights this year.
Riley Palmer and Nika Sabanashvili fought to a draw in their bantamweight bout after Galanti and Zhumagul's wins. Ryan Cafaro and Luke Fernandez both defended their belts at CFFC 142, but the welterweight title changed hands when Eric Nolan knocked out Blayne Richards in the first round.
