Visa issues cause major shakeup for this weekend's UFC Fight Night main card
This weekend’s UFC Vegas 107 card has undergone a late-notice shakeup that will also affect next month’s UFC Baku event.
The UFC took a weekend off following UFC Vegas 106 and the opening four episodes of Road to UFC 2025, but the promotion will return to the UFC Apex this Saturday with a UFC Vegas 107 card headlined by top women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.
The card also boasts an intriguing lightweight bout between #7-ranked contender Mateusz Gamrot and Ľudovít Klein in the co-main event, but less than a week out from fight night UFC Vegas 107 has been hit with a four-fighter shuffle that’s caused some changes to the planned main card.
Visa Issues Pull Two Fighters From UFC Vegas 107
The UFC Vegas 107 main card was supposed to include a pair of welterweight bouts with Billy Ray Goff taking on Seok Hyun Ko and Ramiz Brahimaj squaring off with Oban Elliot, but Garrett Kerman reports that Ko and Elliott have unfortunately withdrawn from the event due to visa issues.
Rather than pull two fights from UFC Vegas 107 just days out from the card, the promotion has elected to match Goff up with Brahimaj and schedule a fight between Elliott and Ko for the upcoming UFC Baku event that will take place on June 21.
A six-fight veteran of the UFC, Brahimaj will try to buck his trend of alternating wins and losses in the promotion when he goes for back-to-back victories against Goff, who enters UFC Vegas 107 after dropping a unanimous decision to Trey Waters in his second UFC outing in May of last year.
Ko vs. Elliott Added To UFC Baku
UFC Vegas 107 will kick off a five-week stretch off events for the UFC, which includes the promotion’s debut in Azerbaijan with a UFC Baku event that will now feature a welterweight clash between Elliott and Ko.
Elliott secured a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, and last year “The Welsh Gangster” established himself as a fighter to watch in the welterweight division when he kicked off his UFC career with three-straight victories.
Ko also secured his spot on the UFC roster through Dana White’s Contender Series but has yet to make his debut with the promotion, and on June 21 “The Korean Tyson” will try to extend his four-fight win streak and secure his first Octagon victory when he meets Elliott.
The newly-put together welterweight clash joins a UFC Baku card headlined by former Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.
Following the short-notice shuffle, this weekend’s UFC Vegas 107 card now looks like this:
• Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
• Co-Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein
• Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes
• Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff
• Zach Reese vs. Duško Todorović
• Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho
• Ketlen Viera vs. Macy Chiasson
• Andreas Gustafsson vs. Trevin Giles
• Jordan Leavitt vs. Kurt Holobaugh
• MarQuel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki
• Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean
