Undefeated MMA prospect sends bold message to UFC CEO Dana White after dominant win
An undefeated MMA prospect has promised fans that he’s going to do big things once he reaches the UFC.
The world’s leading MMA promotion took a break last weekend but did hold the first four episodes of Road to UFC 2025, and this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 107 will kick off a five-week stretch of events that concludes with UFC 317 on June 28.
UFC 317 will see former featherweight king Ilia Topuria take on former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira in a fight for the vacant lightweight belt, but during Sunday’s Fury FC 104 one unbeaten prospect also promised that he’ll hold the UFC’s 155 lbs. title at some point in the future.
READ MORE: MMA prospect joins KO of the Year conversation with 10-second spinning wheel kick
Abdulaziz Datsilaev Promises To Become UFC Champion
Fury FC 104 went down at Imagen Venues in Houston, TX and was headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Nick Aguirre and John Yannis, and in the night’s co-main event Abdulaziz Datsilaev put his undefeated record on the line against Dumar Roa.
Boasting extensive amateur experience and a 4-0 professional record, Datsilaev showed off his wrestling early in the lightweight bout when he picked Roa up and slammed the Colombian to the mat.
READ MORE: Alexander Volkov scolds UFC for showing ‘excessive loyalty’ to Jon Jones
“El Legendario Samurai” nearly made it out of the opening round, but with under 30 seconds left Datsilaev began raining down elbows and punches until the referee was forced to step in and save Roa from further punishment.
The 25-year-old donned a shirt with a message for UFC CEO Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby following the win, and in his post-fight interview Datsilaev declared that he would be the UFC’s next Dagestani lightweight champion and also become the promotion’s top pound-for-pound fighter.
READ MORE: Paddy Pimblett offers grim outlook for Tom Aspinall entering targeted Jon Jones fight
The UFC’s lightweight division famously has a strong history of Dagestani champions thanks to dominant title reigns from Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, and after just five pro fights Datsilaev is certainly setting an incredibly high bar for the rest of his MMA career.
More MMA Knockout News
- Charles Oliveira could send UFC community into shambles over Ilia Topuria fight
- UFC analyst shares why promotion passed on 'stock' dropper to fight Ilia Topuria
- Jon Anik drops UFC lightweight contender's reaction to Ilia Topuria-Charles Oliveira
- 27-fight veteran teases 'nightmare' matchup against ex-UFC champ
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, ONE Championship, and MMA.