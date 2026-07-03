UFC Legend Added as Playable Fighter in New EA Sports UFC 6 Update
A legendary name from the early days of the UFC has officially been added as a playable fighter in EA Sports UFC 6.
The UFC is off this week following its second trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, but next week promises to be a high-profile time for mixed martial arts fans with UFC 329 and the promotion’s annual International Fight Week festivities in Las Vegas, NV.
The UFC always makes an effort to stack whatever card is set to close out International Fight Week, and UFC 329 will feature the highly-anticipated return of Conor McGregor for a headlining rematch with former featherweight and “BMF” titleholder Max Holloway.
New EA Sports UFC 6 Update Adds Heavyweight Legend Tank Abbott
Along with announcing a major UFC Fight Night main event between Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld, this week the UFC also revealed that UFC pioneer David “Tank” Abbott has officially been added to EA Sports UFC 6.
Abbott made his MMA debut in 1995 at UFC 6, where he stopped John Matua and Paul Vareleans with strikes before falling to Oleg Taktarov via submission in the final fight of the event’s one-night tournament.
“Tank” went on to compete in the tournaments at Ultimate Ultimate 1995, UFC 11, and Ultimate Ultimate 1996 and once again reached the finals during the latter event before falling to UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye.
The fan favorite went on to compete eight more times with the UFC from 1997-2003 and fought Maurice Smith for the promotion’s heavyweight belt at UFC 15, losing via TKO due to leg kicks.
Following his time with the UFC, Abbott also fought for PRIDE, Strikeforce, and EliteXC before closing his career out with a loss to Ruben Villareal in a heavyweight title bout at King of the Cage: Fighting Legends in 2013.
Top Contenders Kevin Vallejos & Uros Medic Also Added to EA Sports UFC
Along with a UFC legend in Abbott, current UFC fighters Uros Medic and Kevin Vallejos were also added to the EA Sports UFC 6 roster ahead of International Fight Week.
Currently sitting at #14 in the Meta UFC rankings, Medic was won his last three fights via first-round knockout and is slated to headline the first-ever UFC event in Serbia opposite Daniel Rodriguez on August 1.
“The Doctor” has gone 7-3 overall since joining the UFC as an undefeated talent off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, and he’s yet to see the judges’ scorecards in his 16-fight professional MMA career.
Also a contract winner on DWCS, Vallejos is ranked at #10 in the UFC featherweight division and is undefeated since joining the promotion. His lone career loss came in his first DWCS opportunity in 2023, when he dropped a decision to current featherweight star Jean Silva.
The 24-year-old has won three of his four UFC outings via knockout, and Vallejos most recently stopped former featherweight title challenger Josh Emmett in his first UFC Fight Night main event in March.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.