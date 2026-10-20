UFC Legend Helping to Prepare Alex Pereira for Heavyweight Fight at UFC 335

Alex Pereira is apparently getting a bit of extra support from one of the greatest heavyweights in MMA history head of his upcoming fight at UFC 335.

A former two-division UFC champion, Pereira claimed the promotion’s light heavyweight belt for the second time when he knocked out Magomed Ankalaev in their immediate rematch at UFC 320 just over a year ago.

Rather than stick around and try to add to the three title defenses he collected during his first reign with the light heavyweight strap, Pereira opted to vacate the belt and move up to the heavyweight division in a bid to become the first three-division titleholder in UFC history.

Alex Pereira Set for Second Heavyweight Fight at UFC 335

Booked to meet Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title bout as the co-main event of UFC Freedom 250, Pereira saw his bid for UFC history fall short when he was stopped with strikes in the second round.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) checks on Alex Pereira (red gloves) after their fight during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frustration with referee Herb Dean and the fight’s finishing sequences initially left Pereira campaigning for an immediate rematch with Gane, but that option disappeared when “Bon Gamin” was promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion and booked to face Josh Hokit at UFC 334.

Ciryl Gane looks on prior to his fight against Alex Pereira (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pereria’s résumé and star power mean he’s likely still only one win away from another title fight, and the Brazilian is now set to make his second heavyweight appearance in the co-main event of UFC 335 opposite Sergei Pavlovich.

UFC Legend Cain Velasquez Oversees Recent Alex Pereira Training Session

Ahead of his second heavyweight bout, Pereira has apparently enlisted the help of divisional legend and former two-time UFC titleholder Cain Velasquez.

Considered by some to be the greatest heavyweight in MMA history, Velasquez first claimed UFC gold in 2010 when he knocked out Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 and brought his professional record to a perfect 9-0.

UFC heavyweight Cain Velasquez celebrates after defeating Antonio Silva at UFC 160 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a knockout-loss Junior dos Santos in the first UFC on Fox event the following year, Velasquez put together a four-fight win streak that saw him defeat Antonio Silva and dos Santos on two occasions each and successfully defend the heavyweight belt twice after he reclaimed it at UFC 155.

Cain Velasquez's UFC Career Was Hampered by Injuries

Injuries kept the UFC star out of action for an extended period before he returned to defend his belt at UFC 188, where he was submitted by Fabricio Werdum in a sizeable upset.

Cain Velasquez speaks to media following UFC 160 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A first-round finish of Travis Browne at UFC 200 stands as Velsquez’s last UFC victory, as the 44-year-old unfortunately experienced another lengthy injury layoff before he returned in early 2019 and was stopped by Francis Ngannou in just 26 seconds.

Cain Velasquez (blue gloves) before his fight against Francis Ngannou (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Even if Velasquez isn’t providing any hands-on work for Pereira at this point, the former UFC heavyweight champion should be a strong resource for “Poatan” as he prepares to face a hard-hitting former interim title challenger in Pavlovich at UFC 335.