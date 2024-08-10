UFC News: Dana White Reveals 'Holy S***' Moments Are What Make MMA Exciting
UFC CEO Dana White has a simple philosophy about why people love fighting: whether they know it or not, it's inside them.
UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Best Bets & Full Card Odds
"Fighting Works Everywhere"
The 20-plus-year fight promoter continues to pump out weekly events, including Saturday night's UFC Vegas 95 event headlined by a heavyweight rematch four years in the making.
White appeared on "The Shop" with a number of well-known celebrities earlier this month to discuss business philosophy, the UFC, Power Slap's growing success and the future of MMA as a whole.
White gave an impassioned rant during the discussion, using a famous line from over a decade ago that he coined himself about the definition of what it means to be a professional fighter.
"I feel the pulse of what people are interested in and are fascinated by and what they want to see," White said. "And, at the end of the day, I’m in the fight business. Fighting sells. Fighting works everywhere. Doesn’t matter what color you are, what country you come from or what language you speak. We’re all human beings, and fighting is in our DNA. We get it and we like combat sports.”
White credits the the success of both promotions to the way he goes about his day-to-day public image and persona: he doesn't care about what any detractors believe.
"I'm in the backlash business, man," White said. "That's what I do. "
White continues to have a hand in combat sports because he loves it. The UFC CEO claimed seven months ago that he would "die working" if he had to.
"What I sell are holy s*** moments, you know what I mean," White said regarding the purpose of his role as CEO and president.
It's safe to assume that, whether loved or hated, the UFC's presence will be different if he decides to retire.
