UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Best Bets & Full Card Odds
Following UFC 304 in Manchester, England and a trip to Abu Dhabi last weekend, this week the UFC returns home to Las Vegas for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a heavyweight rematch.
UFC Fight Night Preview: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2, and we’ll also take a look at a few fighters that might be worth betting outright in addition to some tempting prop bets.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Fight Night Full Card Odds
• Marcin Tybura (+136) vs. Serghei Spivac (-162)
• Chepe Mariscal (-205) vs. Damon Jackson (+170)
• Chris Gutierrez (-600) vs. Quang Le (+440)
• Danny Barlow (-360) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (+285)
• Yana Santos (-142) vs. Chelsea Chandler (+120)
• Charalampos Grigoriou (-258) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (+210)
• Karol Rosa (-205) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+170)
• Youssef Zalal (-425) vs. Jarno Errens (+330)
• Jhonata Diniz (+170) vs. Karl Williams (-205)
• Stephanie Luciano (-155) vs. Talita Alencar (+130)
UFC Fight Night Money Line Bets
Marcin Tybura To Defeat Serghei Spivac (+136)
Tybura occupies an interesting space in the UFC heavyweight division in that he’s never really been in the title conversation but has only lost to top fighters in recent years. Spivac has certainly made improvements since their first meeting in 2020, but getting Tybura as a slight underdog in the rematch seems too good to pass up.
Yana Santos To Defeat Chelsea Chandler (-142)
Santos is desperately in need of a win here after dropping three fights in a row. Coming off a layoff of more than a year to face Chandler, I’m expecting Santos’ considerable edge in experience will allow her to earn a decision-win and snap her losing skid.
UFC Fight Night Prop Bets
Karl Williams To Defeat Jhonata Diniz via Decision (+140)
Betting on a decision is always dangerous with heavyweights, especially when one of them is a former kickboxer that’s finished all seven of his MMA bouts. This fight is a terrible style matchup for Diniz this early in his MMA career, and with all of Williams’ UFC wins coming via decision I’ll take the plus money on him outwrestling the Brazilian for three rounds.
Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (-135)
Three-straight finishes earned Veretennikov this short-notice opportunity against Barlow after he came up short on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021. “LeftHand2God” has also won his last four fights via knockout, and when these two men enter the cage in Las Vegas the judges shouldn’t be necessary.
Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac Goes Over 3.5 Rounds (-110)
As with Williams vs. Diniz, it’s always tough picking a heavyweight fight to go for any extended length of time. Tybura and Spivac did go the three-round distance in their first meeting in 2020, and considering both men will likely be looking to utilize their grappling this could easily be the kind of slow-paced main event that ends up going into the fourth or fifth rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
