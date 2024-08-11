UFC News: Serghei Spivac Submits Marcin Tybura in Fight Night Main Event
A UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas saw top heavyweights Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac square off for the second time.
UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Live Stream Results & Highlights
Spivac Submits Tybura In Las Vegas
Ranked one spot ahead of Spivac at #8 heading into their rematch, Tybura made his way to Las Vegas hoping to win back-to-back fights after he submitted Tai Tuivasa in the first round of another main event bout in March.
Spivac came up short in his own main event matchup with Ciryl Gane last year, but after losing a unanimous decision in their 2020 meeting "Polar Bear" closed as a slight favorite ahead of his second outing against Tybura.
The Moldovan came out aggressive and initiated the first takedown before he was reversed and ended up on his back, but Spivac impressively snatched an armbar that forced a tap from Tybura less than two minutes into the fight.
The quick submission put Spivac back into the win column after coming up short against Gane, and "Polar Bear" is now 4-1 dating back to 2022 with all four of those victories coming via finish.
The main event between Tybura and Spivac closed out a 10-fight card that was hampered by cancellations, but standout action from the night included a high-paced co-main event between Chepe Mariscal and Damon Jackson as well as submission-wins from Youssef Zalal and Toshiomi Kazama.
