UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Live Stream Results & Highlights
The UFC returns to the Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday night (August 10) with a card headlined by a heavyweight rematch.
UFC Fight Night Preview: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
The main event will see Marcin Tybura attempt to win back-to-back fights following a loss to Tom Aspinall when he meets Serghei Spivac for the second time. “Polar Bear” is coming off a loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris last year, but prior to that he was on a three-fight win streak where he finished all three of his opponents.
The night’s co-main event was supposed to be a bantamweight matchup between Chris Gutierrez and Javid Basharat before Basharat withdrew from the card at the beginning of fight week. Gutierrez will now welcome Quang Le to the UFC as part of the night’s main card, and a featherweight matchup between Damon Jackson and Chepe Mariscal will serve as the new co-main event.
The rest of the main card also includes Nikolay Veretennikov making his short-notice UFC debut against Danny Barlow in a matchup between Dana White’s Contender Series veterans, as well as Yana Santos attempting to end a three-fight skid when she meets Chelsea Chandler.
Bantamweights Toshiomi Kazama and Charalampos Grigoriou will kick off the main card action, and the prelims are highlighted by a number of intriguing matchups that include Jhonata Diniz putting his unbeaten record on the line against Karl Williams.
UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Best Bets & Full Card Odds
The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 95 saw Chepe Mariscal, Danny Barlow, and Chelsea Chandler all come in heavy, but each of their respective bouts will proceed as scheduled.
The event's prelims are set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET before the main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
• Co-Main Event: Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
• Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
• Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
• Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
• Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
• Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
• Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams
• Youssef Zala vs. Jarno Errens
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar
UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 Full Card Predictions
