UFC parts ways with vicious finisher after shock retirement
MMA takes no prisoners, even if you're a 29 year old former lightweight prospect.
The latest fighter to announce their shock retirement from the sport is 'The Tarantula' Jalin Turner, after losing at UFC 313. Turner announced his retirement after being submitted by Ignacio Bahamondes.
READ MORE: UFC releases 12-fight TUF veteran after winning last fight
Jalin Turner removed from UFC roster after UFC 313 retirement
Shortly after Turner commented that his retirement was the 'death' of his dreams, the official UFC roster tracker account announced that Turner is no longer on the roster.
Before a 1-4 skid from 2023 to 2025, Turner was considered to be one of the hottest prospects in the UFC lightweight division. He ran through tough opposition in Uros Medic, Jamie Mullarkey, and Brad Riddell, before getting his big break against Mateusz Gamrot.
After losing a tight split decision to Gamrot, Turner dropped another razor-thin decision to Dan Hooker. After this, Turner brutalized King Green before fighting Renato Moicano at UFC 300. Turner dropped Moicano and botched a walk-off knockout before succumbing to a second-round TKO, Moicano's first in his MMA career.
Turner admitted the Moicano loss bothered him the most entering his fight at UFC 313, and the loss to Bahamondes pushed his decision over the edge. Still, at 29 years of age, there is time for Turner to recoup and rebound, and fans could see 'The Tarantula' in the Octagon again.
More MMA Knockout News
- Michael Chandler has gut feeling who fights UFC Champ Islam Makhachev next
- Michael Chandler comments on Eddie Alvarez's fighting future after broken jaw in BKFC
- Ilia Topuria teases major change ahead of “new era” in UFC lightweight division
- Dana White denied entry to 'big mouth' fighter before they became one of the highest-paid stars in the UFC
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.