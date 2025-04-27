MMA Knockout

UFC legend breaks down Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, weighs-in on GOAT discussion

This UFC Hall of Famer kept a blunt stance regarding his pick for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; The championship belt of Deiveson Figueiredo pictured following his victory at UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; The championship belt of Deiveson Figueiredo pictured following his victory at UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Georges St-Pierre has shared his thoughts on the unannounced UFC heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, the now-retired former two-division champion broke down why the fight is critically important for both men's legacies while adding a major feather in the cap to the current iteration of the heavyweight division.

Georges St-Pierre speaks during a press conference to promote his middleweight title bout against Michael Bisping.
Georges St-Pierre speaks during a press conference to promote his middleweight title bout against Michael Bisping. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

GSP on Jones-Aspinall

“If I have to choose someone in his prime that I put in the Colosseum, hand-to-hand, I think it would be Jon Jones," St-Pierre said. "It’s hard to deny that. However, nobody beats time and Tom Aspinall is on a hell of a run, so it’s to see how they’re gonna match."

The fight doesn't have a concrete date, nor timetable for when it could get announced, despite ounces of speculation.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.
Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Regardless, GSP is adamant the fight will happen. The former champion was part of some of the sport's most important contests over the years, including B.J. Penn (2x) and Michael Bisping, to name a few.

“It’s hard to say," St-Pierre said about a prediction. "As a fan, I want to see this fight, I would really like to see this fight but I think Tom is very hungry and it’s up to Jon to see if he still wants to do this and if the UFC can compensate him good because I think he deserves it so it’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

Jones' Place In GOAT Discussion

GSP gave Jones credit where credit is due. Despite his endless resume, not even the French-Canadian could admit his accolades match Jones'.

“I mean, you talk about legacy, Jon Jones is probably the best fighter that ever lived,” GSP said.

Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Squ
Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If he were to fight and beat Aspinall, GSP's above claim will be close to, if not 100 percent, undeniable.

Published
