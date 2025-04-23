UFC Fight Night headliner Carlos Prates throws out first pitch at Kansas City Royals game
Carlos Prates took the mound at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday before he headlines UFC Fight Night Kansas City this weekend.
A member of Brazil’s “Fighting Nerds” team, Prates joined the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023 and hit the ground running in 2024 with four-straight knockouts to kick off his time with the promotion.
Now ranked as the UFC’s #13 welterweight contender, Prates has a chance to vault into the division’s Top 10 this weekend when he takes on Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Fight Night Kansas City.
READ MORE: Eddie Hall kicked off MMA career in 2 vs. 1 freak show fight
Carlos Prates Throws Out First Pitch At Royals vs. Rockies
Ahead of what will be his second UFC main event, Prates had the opportunity to take the mound during Tuesday’s Kansas City Royals game and throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Royals played the Colorado Rockies.
The left-handed Prates didn’t bring an incredible amount of heat, but he did throw with the kind of confidence that’s to be expected from a fighter that’s currently undefeated in the UFC.
READ MORE: UFC Des Moines reportedly loses heavyweight banger fight
UFC Kansas City Main Event vs. Ian Machado Garry
Prates certainly won’t have an easy task in front of him when he enters the cage on Saturday night, as Garry is coming off a competitive loss to #2-ranked welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov.
“The Future” was originally slated to meet Joaquin Buckley in a UFC Fight Night main event to close out the promotion’s 2024 calendar, but when Belal Muhammad withdrew from his UFC 310 title defense against Rakhmonov the Irishman jumped on the short-notice opportunity.
Both welterweights entered the fight with undefeated records, and although Garry came up short he provided the biggest challenge that Rakhmonov had yet faced and took “Nomad” to the judges’ scorecards for the first time in his career.
READ MORE: Netflix leadership provides cryptic update on plans for UFC TV deal
With the welterweight title on the line next month at UFC 315 when Muhammad squares off with Jack Della Maddalena, both Garry and Prates will be looking to score big wins this weekend in Kansas City in order to move closer towards their respective first cracks at UFC gold.
More MMA Knockout News
- Michael Chandler teases huge Conor McGregor fight
- Ilia Topuria drops bombshell update amid reports of massive UFC title fight
- Israel Adesanya eyes rematch with controversial UFC enemy
- Marlon Vera blames UFC's 'dinosaurs' for controversial results
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.