Netflix leadership provides cryptic update on plans for UFC TV deal
Anticipation is building around the UFC's impending U.S. TV deal, but new intel has surfaced that could dampen the plans entirely.
During a recent Netflix Investor Earnings call, a question was raised regarding where the UFC would fit into the live event realm given the service's profitability and ease.
The question remains, will it pull the trigger?
Netflix Co-CEO On Potential UFC Deal
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos stayed rather silent, giving an overall scope of what the future could look like without saying 'yes' or 'no' directly.
“I’m not going to comment on any of those specific opportunities at this time,” Sarandos said, which includes the UFC.
Sarandos did indicate live sports does remain a focus, though.
“But I will steer you back to the letter to show you that our live event strategy is unchanged," he continued. "We remain really focused on the big, breakthrough events. Our audiences love them."
Netflix's Current Sports Offerings
It appears the company is trying to stick to the one-off business model, which includes maintaining the rights to show select NFL Christmas Day games and other sports, such as boxing.
"So anything we chase in the event space or the sports space is a deal that would have to make economic sense as well. Live is a relatively small part of our content spend."
Furthermore, Netflix wants to maintain their bottom line.
"We have about 200 billion view hours, so small relative to view hours, too. But that said, all viewing is not equal. What we have seen with live is this very outsized positives around conversation and acquisition and we suspect retention. We’re really excited to keep building on that.”
The UFC still has time to figure everything out, but the clock is swiftly ticking.
It remains to be seen where the promotion goes from here, but only time will tell.
