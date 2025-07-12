UFC stream: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira free watch along
Heavyweight violence commences tonight when Derrick Lewis makes his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon.
'The Black Beast' has been out of action for more than a year and looks to make it two wins in a row against the towering Tallison Teixeira. In this new heavyweight era, any fighter could make a case as the next heavyweight title challenger, especially with champion Tom Aspinall aiming for four fights a year.
It's a tall task for Lewis, both figuratively and literally, as he welcomes Teixeira into his first main event opportunity. Fans are also eating well with the undercard, which features a wealth of top talent, including the promising Fatima Kline and Mike Davis.
UFC Nashville: Lewis vs. Teixeira full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch
Main Card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira, heavyweight
- Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim, welterweight
- Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia, featherweight
- Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere, featherweight
- Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane, heavyweight
- Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos, light heavyweight
Preliminary Card
- Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis, welterweight
- Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani, welterweight
- Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura, flyweight
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker, heavyweight
- Mitch Ramirez vs. Mike Davis, lightweight
- Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez, strawweight
UFC fans will be able to catch up with UFC Nashville using a free watch-along stream, courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel.
