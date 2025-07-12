MMA Knockout

UFC stream: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira free watch along

Mathew Riddle

Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Heavyweight violence commences tonight when Derrick Lewis makes his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon.

'The Black Beast' has been out of action for more than a year and looks to make it two wins in a row against the towering Tallison Teixeira. In this new heavyweight era, any fighter could make a case as the next heavyweight title challenger, especially with champion Tom Aspinall aiming for four fights a year.

It's a tall task for Lewis, both figuratively and literally, as he welcomes Teixeira into his first main event opportunity. Fans are also eating well with the undercard, which features a wealth of top talent, including the promising Fatima Kline and Mike Davis.

UFC Nashville: Lewis vs. Teixeira full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch

Main Card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira, heavyweight
  • Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim, welterweight
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia, featherweight
  • Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere, featherweight
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane, heavyweight
  • Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos, light heavyweight

Preliminary Card

  • Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis, welterweight
  • Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani, welterweight
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura, flyweight
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker, heavyweight
  • Mitch Ramirez vs. Mike Davis, lightweight
  • Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez, strawweight

UFC fans will be able to catch up with UFC Nashville using a free watch-along stream, courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

