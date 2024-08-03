UFC Stream: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Free Fight Night Watch Along
The next bantamweight title contender could be decided tonight at UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi, as perennial contender Cory Sandhagen tackles the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.
UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
Despite not possessing a ranked win, Nurmagomedov is entering the fight as a betting favorite, along with his fellow countryman Sharabutdin Magomedov in the co-main event. The event also features a dynamite main card, with Marlon Vera, Deiveson Figueiredo, Tony Ferguson, and Mackenzie Dern.
UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Betting Guide & Full Card Odds
UFC Fight Night Watch Along Stream
Fight fans can watch along with UFC Abu Dhabi via the UFC Fight Pass YouTube Channel, which will host a watch-along stream with pundits Jason Anik and TJ De Santis at 12 pm ET. (Stream below)