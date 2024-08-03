MMA Knockout

UFC Stream: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Free Fight Night Watch Along

Free watch along stream for UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi

The next bantamweight title contender could be decided tonight at UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi, as perennial contender Cory Sandhagen tackles the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

Despite not possessing a ranked win, Nurmagomedov is entering the fight as a betting favorite, along with his fellow countryman Sharabutdin Magomedov in the co-main event. The event also features a dynamite main card, with Marlon Vera, Deiveson Figueiredo, Tony Ferguson, and Mackenzie Dern.

UFC Fight Night Watch Along Stream

Fight fans can watch along with UFC Abu Dhabi via the UFC Fight Pass YouTube Channel, which will host a watch-along stream with pundits Jason Anik and TJ De Santis at 12 pm ET. (Stream below)

