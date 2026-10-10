UFC Vegas 122: Allen vs. Duncan: Full Card, Odds, Start Time, Stream on P+
The UFC is back in Sin City this Saturday night for a 12-fight UFC Fight Night event at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a five-round, non-title middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan.
The event marks the UFC's return home for the first time in two weeks, after UFC 331 (Sept. 19 in Los Angeles) and UFC 332 last Saturday in Utah. The soon-to-be UFC Vegas 122 iteration sees Allen (27-7 MMA) of Louisiana put his 15-4 UFC record on the line against England's Duncan (15-2 MMA), who hasn't lost since July 2024, winning five straight since.
Both men could eventually fight for a potentially vacant UFC Middleweight Championship in the not-too-distant future. The current champion, Sean Strickland (31-7 MMA), of Las Vegas, recently teased the possibility of leaving the UFC due to a potential pay dispute ahead of a would-be first title defense against Nassourdine Imavov (17-4, 1 NC MMA) of France, by way of Russia.
Should Strickland decide to walk away, a worthy performance from either man could largely decide what the UFC may do to keep the division consistently running.
Nonetheless, Allen said he's ready to show off in the main event and aims to continue his winning ways. Allen admitted to MMAFighting that Duncan's army of fans is, in fact, incredibly unique.
Allen vs. Duncan: What To Know Before UFC Vegas 122
“His social media is popping," Allen said. "Every time you go somewhere with him, everyone is always asking him for pictures, no matter where you go in the world. I can attest to that one million percent."
Allen added that he isn't alarmed by Duncan's pace either, expecting an unpredictable and chaotic, yet entertaining, fight.
"I should win," Allen said. "If he catches me, he catches me. That’s the only way he’s gonna beat me is to catch me. And if that happens, it just wasn’t my time. I have to rebuild myself back up like I’ve done many times, but I don’t think that’s going to happen."
Meanwhile, Duncan sees the fight on a much different scale, both for the division and his career wholistically.
"We're prepared for that version of him. I like to pay respect to these sort of fighters by making sure I'm there and ready to give them the fight they deserve," Duncan told MMAJunkie. "Him being top-five ranked and the way the division is moving with interesting movement at the top now, I feel it will put my name in that hat toward a contender."
The full card begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, with the main card following at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on P+.
Below is the bout order, with odds from Bet365, subject to change.
UFC Vegas 122 Full Fight Card & Odds
Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Main Event: Brendan Allen (-125) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (+105), middleweight
- Co-Main Event: Matheus Camilo (-185) vs. Jai Herbert (+155), lightweight
- Loopy Godinez (-240) vs. Ketlen Souza (+195), 117-pound catchweight
- Andre Fili (-150) vs. Kai Kamaka III (+125), featherweight
- Malcolm Wellmaker (-220) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (+180), bantamweight
Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
- Featured Prelim: Julius Walker (-290) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+235), light heavyweight
- Francisco Prado (-130) vs. Ismael Bonfim (+110), 163.5-pound catchweight
- Niko Price (+125) vs. Leon Shahbazyan (-150), welterweight
- Felipe Franco (-360) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+280), 208.5-pound catchweight
- Allen Frye Jr. (+275) vs. RJ Harris (-350), heavyweight
- Alice Pereira (-135) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (+110), bantamweight
- Ernesta Kareckaite (+105) vs. Melissa Gatto (-125), flyweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99