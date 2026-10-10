UFC Vegas 122: Allen vs. Duncan: Full Card, Odds, Start Time, Stream on P+

The UFC is back in Sin City this Saturday night for a 12-fight UFC Fight Night event at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a five-round, non-title middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan.

The event marks the UFC's return home for the first time in two weeks, after UFC 331 (Sept. 19 in Los Angeles) and UFC 332 last Saturday in Utah. The soon-to-be UFC Vegas 122 iteration sees Allen (27-7 MMA) of Louisiana put his 15-4 UFC record on the line against England's Duncan (15-2 MMA), who hasn't lost since July 2024, winning five straight since.

Both men could eventually fight for a potentially vacant UFC Middleweight Championship in the not-too-distant future. The current champion, Sean Strickland (31-7 MMA), of Las Vegas, recently teased the possibility of leaving the UFC due to a potential pay dispute ahead of a would-be first title defense against Nassourdine Imavov (17-4, 1 NC MMA) of France, by way of Russia.

Should Strickland decide to walk away, a worthy performance from either man could largely decide what the UFC may do to keep the division consistently running.

Nonetheless, Allen said he's ready to show off in the main event and aims to continue his winning ways. Allen admitted to MMAFighting that Duncan's army of fans is, in fact, incredibly unique.

Allen vs. Duncan: What To Know Before UFC Vegas 122

Christian Leroy Duncan stands on stage during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, July 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“His social media is popping," Allen said. "Every time you go somewhere with him, everyone is always asking him for pictures, no matter where you go in the world. I can attest to that one million percent."

Allen added that he isn't alarmed by Duncan's pace either, expecting an unpredictable and chaotic, yet entertaining, fight.

"I should win," Allen said. "If he catches me, he catches me. That’s the only way he’s gonna beat me is to catch me. And if that happens, it just wasn’t my time. I have to rebuild myself back up like I’ve done many times, but I don’t think that’s going to happen."

Meanwhile, Duncan sees the fight on a much different scale, both for the division and his career wholistically.

"We're prepared for that version of him. I like to pay respect to these sort of fighters by making sure I'm there and ready to give them the fight they deserve," Duncan told MMAJunkie. "Him being top-five ranked and the way the division is moving with interesting movement at the top now, I feel it will put my name in that hat toward a contender."

The full card begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, with the main card following at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on P+.

Below is the bout order, with odds from Bet365, subject to change.

UFC Vegas 122 Full Fight Card & Odds

(Zuffa LLC)

Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Main Event: Brendan Allen (-125) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (+105), middleweight

Brendan Allen (-125) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (+105), middleweight Co-Main Event: Matheus Camilo (-185) vs. Jai Herbert (+155), lightweight

Matheus Camilo (-185) vs. Jai Herbert (+155), lightweight Loopy Godinez (-240) vs. Ketlen Souza (+195), 117-pound catchweight

Andre Fili (-150) vs. Kai Kamaka III (+125), featherweight

Malcolm Wellmaker (-220) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (+180), bantamweight

Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Featured Prelim: Julius Walker (-290) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+235), light heavyweight

Julius Walker (-290) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+235), light heavyweight Francisco Prado (-130) vs. Ismael Bonfim (+110), 163.5-pound catchweight

Niko Price (+125) vs. Leon Shahbazyan (-150), welterweight

Felipe Franco (-360) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+280), 208.5-pound catchweight

Allen Frye Jr. (+275) vs. RJ Harris (-350), heavyweight

Alice Pereira (-135) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (+110), bantamweight

Ernesta Kareckaite (+105) vs. Melissa Gatto (-125), flyweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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