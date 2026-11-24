Several veteran fighters have reportedly been removed from the official UFC roster as of this week.

Following a torrid stretch of the UFC schedule that closed out with last Saturday’s event in Qatar, the UFC is off this week for Thanksgiving in The United States before closing out the year with a pair of events in December.

UFC Qatar featured a number of notable fights that produced some significant changes to the official UFC rankings, but this week also saw three fighters that didn’t compete at the event exit the promotion’s roster.

Douglas Silva de Andrade Exits the UFC After Nearly 13 Years

According to the UFC Roster Watch account, Douglas Silva de Andrade, Giga Chikadze, and William Gomis have all been removed from the UFC website.

Douglas Silva De Andrade (red gloves) fights Sergey Morozov (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. | USA TODAY Sports

The longest-tenured of the three UFC veterans, de Andrade joined the promotion with a perfect 22-0 record in 2014 but dropped a decision to Zubaira Tukhugov in his promotional debut.

Cody Stamann (red gloves) fights Douglas Silva de Andrade (blue gloves) in a bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Brazilian went on to share the cage with current UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan in 2018 and also defeated former bantamweight titleholder Renan Barao the following year. De Andrade leaves the UFC after compiling an even 7-7 record with the promotion.

Giga Chikadze Went 7-0 After Joining the UFC in 2019

A former kickboxer, Chikadze missed out on his initial opportunity to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series before take a split decision over Brandon Davis in his 2019 debut.

Giga Chikadze (red gloves) fights David Onama (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Ninja” put together an impressive seven-fight win streak that included three consecutive “Performance of the Night” bonuses to open his UFC career, but that run came to an end when he met Calvin Kattar in a “Fight of the Night”-winning UFC Fight Night main event in 2022.

Giga Chikadze (red gloves) fights Irwin Rivera (blue gloves) during UFC on ESPN at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

After rebounding against Alex Caceres, a loss to Arnold Allen kicked off a four-fight skid that most recently saw Chikadze lose to Joanderson Brito via first-round knockout at UFC 331.

William Gomis Leaves the UFC With 6-2 Promotional Record

Although he boasts the least UFC experience of the three, the Gomis’ exit from the promotion is arguably the most surprising given the success he’s had in the promotion thus far.

William Gomis (red gloves) fights Yanis Ghemmouri (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Frenchman won his first four fights in the UFC and came within a scorecard of five-straight wins when he dropped a split decision to Hyder Amil in March of last year. After defeating Robert Ruchala in the latter’s UFC debut, Gomis most recently lost a unanimous decision to Pat Sabatini

at UFC 328.