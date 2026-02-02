Unbeaten UFC Star That Should Fight Islam Makhachev Reveals Devastating Injury Update

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov is unfortunately going to remain sidelined for an extended period.

2025 was a tumultuous time for the UFC’s welterweight title, as the belt changed hands on three occasions over the course of the year after Belal Muhammad unseated Leon Edwards in the summer of 2024, capping Edwards’ title reign at two successful defenses.

Muhammad relinquished the belt to Jack Della Maddalena before the Australian was dominated by Islam Makhachev at UFC 322, and unfortunately it looks like #2-ranked contender Rakhmonov is out of the running for Makhachev’s first title defense.

Shavkat Rakhmonov Announces Surgery After Not Fighting In 2025

Taking to social media to break the news, Rakhmonov revealed that he’s set to undergo another surgery and won’t be returning to the cage any time soon.

A perfect 19-0 in his professional MMA career, Rakhmonov joined the UFC in 2020 as an unbeaten talent boasting a 100% finishing rate across 12 outings. “Nomad” wasted no time proving that he was just as capable of running through UFC-caliber competition, as his first four Octagon appearances all ended inside the first two rounds.

Geoff Neal took Rakhmonov to the third round at UFC 285 before getting caught with a standing rear naked choke during the final minute, and both men earned post-fight bonuses for competing in the card’s “Fight of the Night” after Rakhmonov had also earned “Performance of the Night” bonuses for his two previous wins over Neil Magny and Carlston Harris.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old also submitted two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 296, and in his last outing at UFC 310 he went the distance for the first time as a pro and handed Ian Machado Garry his first loss in the night’s five-round co-main event.

Who Will Challenge Islam Makhachev With Rakhmonov Sidelined?

Even with Rakhmonov sidelined, there’s no shortage of intriguing contenders for Makhachev, who previously held the UFC’s lightweight belt and successfully defended it four times before he moved up in weight and took the welterweight strap from Della Maddalena.

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has been actively campaigning for a matchup with Makhachev since the latter fighter won the belt. "The Nigerian Nightmare" currently sits at #8 in the division after snapping a three-fight skid against Joaquin Buckley, which put Usman back in the win column for the first time since 2021.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Fellow top-ranked fighters Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are in the mix for a title shot as well following their stoppage-wins at UFC 322, and the aforementioned Machado Garry has also won back-to-back fights over Prates and former titleholder Muhammad after falling short against Rakhmonov in 2024.

