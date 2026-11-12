Undefeated UFC Star Tommy McMillen Reportedly Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose

One of the UFC’s most promising young stars was reportedly rushed to the hospital over the weekend follow an apparent overdose.

During a week that looked like it would be dominated by Saturday’s UFC 334 card at Madison Square Garden, the combat sports world was already hit with come unexpected drama and controversy on Tuesday when Usman Nurmagomedov allegedly attacked former UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi.

Dvalishvili was the one that initially shared the news via a post on social media, and the viral brawl has seemingly overshadowed much of the fight week buildup for a UFC 334 event that features two title bouts at the top of the bill.

Tommy McMillen Reportedly Rushed to Hospital From Arizona Nightclub

In another alarming development involving a major UFC name, TMZ reports that undefeated featherweight Tommy McMillen was rushed to the hospital on Sunday in Scottsdale, AZ.

Tommy McMillen celebrates beating Marwan Rahiki during Noche UFC at Desert Diamond Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to the report from TMZ, McMillen was “transported to a hospital after he was found unresponsive” in a Scottsdale nightclub and was given Narcan by responding officers that saw “a white, powdery substance on the ground near him” in the nightclub bathroom.

Tommy McMillen (left) talks to Alberto Montes (right) during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per the statement TMZ received from a Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson, McMillen was stable after being transported to the hospital and does not appear to have sustained any sort of life-threatening complications.

Undefeated Featherweight Earned UFC Contract on Dana White's Contender Series

A teammate of former UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley, McMillen went a perfect 7-0 as an amateur fighter from 2016 to 2018 and only saw the judges’ scorecards once during that run.

Tommy McMillen (red gloves) reacts prior to the fight against Alberto Montes (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Tommy Gun” turned pro in 2019 and won his debut via first-round submission, which set the stage for an impressive eight-fight stretch that saw McMillen finish every opponent that he faced inside the first round.

Tommy McMillen (right) against Marwan Rahiki during UFC Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old missed out on an initial Dana White’s Contender Series opportunity in 2024 due to injury, but after collecting two more victories he finally appeared on DWCS in 2025 and took a unanimous decision over the formerly-undefeated David Mgoyan to earn a UFC contract.

Tommy McMillen Secured Third-Straight Post-Fight Bonus at Noche UFC in September

Although the fight with Mgoyan saw McMillen go the distance for the first time since his amateur days, he immediately introduced fans to his finishing ability in his promotional debut in April.

UFC Tommy McMillen during weigh-ins for UFC Noche Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matched up with Manolo Zecchini, “Tommy Gun” ended things with strikes inside the first round to earn a “Performance of the Night” bonus and also secured another post-fight bonus for his third-round finish of Alberto Montes at UFC Oklahoma City in July.

Tommy McMillen punches Marwan Rahiki during Noche UFC at Desert Diamond Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McMillen most recently competed in September at Noche UFC, where the 28-year-old handed Marwan Rahiki his first professional loss and also picked up his first “Fight of the Night” bonus after getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.