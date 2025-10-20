Watch all of Tom Aspinall's UFC wins in one violent highlight video before UFC 321
With UFC 321 fight week now upon us, fans can get ready for the card’s highly-anticipated main event by watching all of Tom Aspinall’s UFC finishes in one video.
Set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, UFC 321 will see Virna Jandiroba and Mackenze Dern square off to crown a new strawweight champion in the co-main event before Aspinall defends his heavyweight strap against Ciryl Gane in the card’s headlining attraction.
UFC 321 will see Aspinall kick off his reign with the undisputed heavyweight belt, as the 32-year-old was promoted from interim to undisputed champion when Jon Jones decided to retire and vacate the heavyweight strap during the summer following a title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.
Relive All Of Tom Aspinall's UFC Finishes
The UFC is currently in the midst of a torrid stretch of events during the final quarter of 2025, but the promotion clearly understands the hype around UFC 321 and has shared a compilation video of every one of Aspinall’s Octagon finishes to help get fans prepped for the event.
Following a 7-2 start to his professional career that closed out with back-to-back wins in Cage Warriors, Aspinall joined the UFC in 2020 and made an immediate statement in his promotional debut when he stopped Jake Collier in just 45 seconds.
A “Performance of the Night”- winning debut proved to be a sign of things to come for Aspinall, as he still hasn’t seen the judges’ scorecards as a professional fighter. His only setback in the UFC was a 15-second injury TKO against Curtis Blayes in 2022, and the 32-year-old avenged that loss in his last outing at UFC 304 when he stopped Blaydes in the night’s co-main event and defended his interim heavyweight belt.
Ciryl Gane Gets Third Heavyweight Title Shot At UFC 321
Aspinall’s personality and finishing ability have both helped endear him to MMA fans during his time with the UFC, but his striking skills will be put to the test at UFC 321 when he squares off with former interim titleholder Gane.
A member of the UFC roster since 2019, Gane extended his professional MMA record to 10-0 before he lost a unanimous decision to Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title bout that served as the main event of UFC 270 in 2022. “Bon Gamin” fought for the division’s vacant belt the following year at UFC 285, where he was submitted by now-retired UFC legend Jones in just over two minutes.
Gane has never been knocked out between his professional Muay Thai and MMA careers, and fans are eager to see if the Frenchman will be able to handle Aspinall's power and stifle any potential takedowns attempts when the two men meet at UFC 321 this weekend.
