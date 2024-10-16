Watch Mike Perry Unleash Verbal Tirade on Police During DUI Arrest
Mike Perry went off on a couple of police officers during his arrest last weekend.
Once a UFC fighter and now a star in BKFC, Perry was pulled over by the police last Saturday at 1AM for driving over the speed limit in Clermont, Florida. Upon questioning, the officer said the car smelled of alcohol with Perry in the driver's seat, claiming he had nothing to drink.
Therafter, Perry was asked to step out of the vehicle and was patted down for weapons. Between the smell of alcohol, driving over the speed limit, and slowed speech from Perry, the officer deemed Perry "impaired and under the influence of alcohol" and wanted to conduct a field sobriety test.
Perry's Reaction To Getting Arrested
Perry declined the test, nonchalantly giving a thumbs up and a shrug as the officer explained he'd be arrested right then and there for not taking the sobriety test.
"Latory, I'm getting arrested because I'm not doing this bulls*** sobriety test," Perry said to his wife in the car while being handcuffed (via TMZ). "Just relax, honey, I'll be home soon they know exactly who I am."
"They're f***ing mad," Perry said of the officers. "F*** these f****ts, a couple of f******."
The homophobic slurs wouldn't stop there for Perry, calling the cops more names as they searched his pockets for additional items, one of which was a costly receipt for "Platinum".
"Take a look at that receipt, motherf*****. Your wife ain't got s*** that cost that much," Perry said to one of the officers. "How about that, p*****? Put that s*** on Instagram, f*****... F*** you, f*****. You're a f*****. You're a couple of f******..."
Perry was placed into the back of the police car and booked into jail by the Clermont Police Department at 4:36 A.M before being released on a $1,500 bond five hours later for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing to sign a citation requiring a court appearance. Perry is due back in court on Oct. 30, according to online records.
As for his fighting career, BKFC's David Feldman and part-owner Conor McGregor have teased a big fight on the horizon for Mike Perry after going 5-0 in the promotion, earning the inaugural "King of Violence" title with a gritty win against former UFC Champion Eddie Alvarez in December. Perry, 33, is coming off a TKO loss to Jake Paul in boxing over the summer.
