WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Bron Breakker Retains IC Title Over Sami Zayn
Fans inside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas are ready for WWE Monday Night Raw tonight, and we'll be bringing you live results.
This evening's edition of the red brand is set to feature a big title match. WWE International Champion Bron Breakker will put his gold on the line against Sami Zayn to put a bow on this rivalry. This will be a 2-out-of-3 falls match.
There is plenty more action on the docket for Monday Night Raw that will be covered right here.
WWE Raw Results: "Mami" Gets the Show Started
Former Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, will open tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Ripley is sure to have some words for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio after her and Damian Priest were betrayed by The Judgment Day at SummerSlam 2024.
Fans will also get to see Randy Orton. "The Apex Predator" is challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin later this month. What does the WWE legend have planned for Raw?
There will also be a number one contender match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, as IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL face Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.
WWE Raw Results (August 12, 2024) will begin at 8 p.m. ET
WWE Raw Results (August 12, 2024)
As advertised, Rhea Ripley opened the show and said she's had time to process Dominik Mysterio betraying her.
She admitted feeling heart broken at first, but now she's just pissed off.
Rhea was interrupted by Liv and Dom, who were both in the crowd. Dominik said the reason he turned on Ripley is because she didn't let him be a grown man.
Ripley actually said she's proud of Dom for finally doing something for himself. With that said, she vowed for his betrayal to be the last thing he does.
Liv bragged about taking The Judgment Day from Rhea.
Ripley said the one mistake Morgan made is letting her breathe.
Damian Priest popped up behind Dominik and Liv. Priest began attacking Dom into the concession area.
The brawl spilled into the ring, but Carlito made the save for Dom, only to get thrown out of the ring.
Damian Priest vs. Carlito
Priest went for the Razor's Edge, but Carlito countered with a DDT. Priest rebounded with a flatliner for a near fall.
Carlito hit a superplex ahead of a commercial break.
Priest hit South of Heaven for the three-count and the win.
Winner: Damian Priest
JD McDonagh jumped Priest from behind, but ate a right hand for his efforts.
Finn Balor and Dominik attacked Priest, but Rhea Ripley's music played.
Balor was sandwiched in between Rhea and Priest, but McDonagh shoved him out the way and ate a kick.
Priest hit South of Heaven on JD for the second week in a row.
Dom went to attack Priest, but Ripley caught him in a Riptide position, Liv made the save, however.
Backstage, Ivy Nile tried warning Maxxine Dupri to stay out of the Alpha Academy vs. American Made match tonight. Maxxine refused.
A Wyatt Sicks vignette played, and Bo Dallas said the work of his faction is not over.
Xavier Woods found Kofi Kingston with Odyssey Jones backstage. Woods said he's been looking for Kofi all night. Kingston said he and Woods would have Jones' back in his in-ring debut tonight.
Woods didn't exactly look gung-ho over the new bromance between Kofi and Jones.
Odyssey Jones (w/The New Day) vs. Vincent Winey
Winey attacked Jones right out the gate. He hung in for a bit, but Jones hit him with a spinning sidewalk slam for the win.
Winner: Odyssey Jones
The Final Testament was out, and Karrion Kross accused Kofi of using Odyssey Jones to replace Big E. Kross said the truth is Kofi is using Jones to replace Woods.
Xavier asked Kross if he's tired of trying drive a wedge within The New Day.
Kofi interrupted Woods and laid out a six-man tag team match. Woods didn't look too pleased.
Kross accepted Kingston's challenge. Kofi called Kross' faction "The Final Testicle."
Drew McIntyre walked into the office of Raw GM, Adam Pearce. He questioned why Randy Orton has a world title match against Gunther.
McIntyre told Pearce that he'll handle this situation, but promised to be professional.
Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: American Made vs. Otis and Tozawa (w/Maxxine Dupri)
Tozawa went for a suicide dive, but Julius caught him and landed an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.
Tozawa leaped over Otis and hit a crossbody on American Made. Oris used Tozawa as a battering ram to take out his opponents.
Otis then carried Tozawa in a Gorilla Press position and launched him into The Creed Brothers.
American Made cleared the announce table. Tozawa went for a senton, but Julius caught him and powerbombed him on the barricade.
Tozawa hit a double DDT in the ring, and Otis clotheslined Julius and Brutus.
Julius was caught in mid-air and hit with the World's Strongest Slam.
Ivy Nile attacked Maxxine from behind. The distraction led to American Made rolling up Tozawa for the win.
Winners: American Made
Jackie Redmond interviewed Pete Dunne, who claimed Sheamus used his for success while he had to play the role of "Butch."
A vignette played recapping Bronson Reed's attack on Seth Rollins last week.
Reed was in Pearce's office, and he told him he didn't give him an opportunity so he had to do what he did. Bronson said if Pearce doesn't find him an opponent tonight, he'll find his next victim.
Backstage, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane warned Shayna Bazler and Zoey Stark that they will pay for injuring Dakota Kai.
Sonya Deville called her faction with Shayna and Zoey "The Pure Fusion Collective." They vowed to rip through the entire women's tag team division.
The WWE Tag Team Champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, made their way out to get a closer look at the number one contender match for their titles.
IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler (w/Sonya Deville) - Number One Contender Match for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
SKY and Sane hit a double dropkick on Shayna early on. Sane hit a sliding forearm on Baszler before hitting a flying forearm off the top turnbuckle.
The Pure Fusion Collective sent Sane crashing on the mat going into a commercial break.
Sane hit a DDT on Baszler, and SKY got the hot tag. She hit a springboard missile dropkick on Stark and Baszler. SKY hit the Bullet Train Attack on Stark, who kicked out at two.
IYO went for Over The Moonsault, but Sonya distracted the referee. Stark accidentally kicked Alba Fyre on the outside.
In the ring, SKY hit Over The Moonsault on Stark, but Dawn and Fyre jumped both teams for the No Contest.
No winner was determined due to interference from Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
The Miz was backstage with R-Truth. Miz looked a bit down and Truth said he would cheer him up.
Truth said he got Miz a number one contender match against Bron Breakker. It was actually a match against Bronson Reed.
Randy Orton walked in and gave Miz a pep talk. When The Miz got psyched up and left, Orton blew off his chances against Reed.
Randy Orton made his entrance to share some words in the ring.
Orton vowed to become a 15-time world champion. He was quickly interrupted by the current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.
Randy said after he beats Gunther, Monday Night Raw will be his new home.
Gunther said Orton is one of the greatest of all time. "The Ring General" said Orton should be the GOAT due to being a gifted talent with unlimited potential, but he wasted it.
Gunther said there's no room for wasted potential in his era. Orton said he's made a lot of mistakes and never said he's perfect.
Randy reminded Gunther that he's the most unpredictable and violent wrestler in the game. He said he respects Gunther's opinion, but he thinks he's done well for himself.
Gunther claimed Orton is actually very predictiable. He said he'll give Orton the biggest beating of his life at Bash in Berlin, which Randy actually agreed with.
"The Ring General" said when it truly matters, Orton always screws things up. He called Orton's grandfather and father screw ups.
Gunther called Orton the biggest screw up of them all.
Drew McIntyre made his way out. Gunther turned his attention to Drew for a second, and Orton hit him with an RKO.
As McIntyre went to enter the ring, CM Punk attacked him.Punk whipped McIntyre with his own belt.
Sheamus told Jackie Redmond that Pete Dunne is once again using his name to be relevant.
Ludwig Kaiser walked in and said he isn't done with "The Celtic Warrior." Dunne ended up attacking Sheamus from behind. He hit Sheamus' hand with a shillelagh.
CM Punk was backstage and saw Gunther storming off due to being hit with an RKO from Orton.
Cathy Kelley interviewed Punk, who admitted he lied about having travel issues. Punk said McIntyre can't speak about his wife and his dog without facing consequences.
The Miz (w/R-Truth) vs. Bronson Reed
The Miz ran right into a tackle from Reed, who then hit him with an elbow and a senton.
From the ring apron, Reed hit a shoulder block before an ad break.
The Miz sent Reed to the outside and hit a baseball slide, followed by a dive. Miz countered an Oklahoma Slam attempt with a DDT.
Miz went for a springboard crossbody, but Reed caught him and hit a Death Valley Driver.
Reed followed up with the Tsunami for the win.
Winner: Bronson Reed
Reed went for a Tsunami on Miz post-match, but Truth got Miz out of the way. Reed then hit a crossbody on Truth.
Reed hit multiple Tsunamis on Truth before Adam Pearce threatened to suspend him.
Reed went to the other side and hit another Tsunami before returning for yet another.
Jey Uso gave Sami Zayn a pep talk before his IC title match against Bron Breakker.
The Judgment Day cut a promo and called Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley "losers." Dom and Liv vowed to make Priest and Rhea pay.
2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Sami sent Breakker to the outside and hit a dive over the top rope before a commercial break.
Sayn went for a springboard move, but Breakker caught him for a German suplex. Sami caught Bron with a Helluva Kick out of nowhere for the first fall.
Fall #1: Sami Zayn
Outside the ring, Zayn leaped on the barricade and went for a moonsault, but he was caught by Bron and launched near the timekeeper's area.
In the ring, Breakker hit a Frakensteiner for a near fall. Bron then hit two Spears for the second fall.
Fall #2: Bron Breakker
Zayn had his back against the announce table, and Bron hit a lariat off the ring apron.
Zayn hit a sunset flip powerbomb from the top turnbuckle for a close two-count.
Zayn went for a move off the top rope, but got caught in a Spear. Bron Breakker picks up the final fall to retain his gold.
Winner AND STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker
