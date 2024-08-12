WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Rhea Ripley Opens the Show, Championship at Stake
Fans inside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas are ready for WWE Monday Night Raw tonight, and we'll be bringing you live results.
This evening's edition of the red brand is set to feature a big title match. WWE International Champion Bron Breakker will put his gold on the line against Sami Zayn to put a bow on this rivalry. This will be a 2-out-of-3 falls match.
There is plenty more action on the docket for Monday Night Raw that will be covered right here.
WWE Raw Results: "Mami" Gets the Show Started
Former Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, will open tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Ripley is sure to have some words for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio after her and Damian Priest were betrayed by The Judgment Day at SummerSlam 2024.
Fans will also get to see Randy Orton. "The Apex Predator" is challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin later this month. What does the WWE legend have planned for Raw?
There will also be a number one contender match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, as IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL face Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will provide live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw through the night. Keep refreshing this page beginning at 8 p.m. ET for constant updates.
