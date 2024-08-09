WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns Destroys The Bloodline, Warns Solo Sikoa
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is live tonight, and we've got you covered with live results.
The blue brand heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma for this evening's episode. WWE SmackDown will feature Roman Reigns, who recently returned at the SummerSlam 2024 PLE. Reigns hit a Superman Punch, followed by a Spear on Solo Sikoa.
What will the "Original Tribal Chief" have to say about the new Bloodline?
POPULAR WWE SMACKDOWN CHAMPION REPORTEDLY SIGNS NEW CONTRACT EXTENSION
WWE SmackDown Results: Number One Contender Matches
The post-SummerSlam 2024 episode of SmackDown will also feature a championship celebration for newly minted WWE United States Champion LA Knight. "The Megastar" defeated Logan Paul to lay claim to the gold at SummerSlam.
Speaking of the WWE United States Championship, we will find out the number one contender for Knight's hardware tonight. It'll be Andrade vs. Santos Escobar in a number one contender match.
WWE will also be running a bit of a mini tournament to determine who will challenge Jacob Fatu and Tama Tongs for the tag team gold.
The Street Profits take on A-Town Down Under, while DIY will meet Pretty Deadly. The winners of those matches will face off next week in a number one contender match.
All of this and more, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, and a match between Jade Cargill and Alba Fyre will be seen on tonight's show.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be bringing you live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Just keep refreshing this page beginning at 8 p.m. ET for the latest updates.
FORMER WWE SUPERSTAR LEAVES TNA WRESTLING WEEKS FOLLOWING SLAMMIVERSARY (REPORT)
WWE SmackDown Results (August 9, 2024)
Cody Rhodes is on his way out to get SmackDown started.
Rhodes was going to mention who he'd like to put his title against next before Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline walked out.
Sikoa demanded a rematch for Rhodes' championship. Cody said Solo couldn't get the job done on his own, and said he's cosplaying as the "Tribal Chief."
Solo, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa were going to enter the ring, but Kevin Owens grabbed two chairs, one for Cody, and scared off The Bloodline.
Owens was exiting the ring, but Cody brought him back and said he wants to put his gold on the line against KO at Bash in Berlin.
Owens said he doesn't deserve a title match and he must earn that chance.
Rhodes said Owens is still the "Prizefighter" in his prime. He said he will talk to Nick Aldis to vouch for his title shot even if he doesn't want it.
Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under - WWE Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Qualifying Match
Austin Theory sent Angelo Dawkins into the ring post. A-Town Down Under was distracted by B-Fab, allowing Montez Ford to dive onto both men.
Ford kicked Grayson Waller on the outside, and Dawkins tackled him right over the barricade.
In the ring, Street Profits hit their Blockbuster finisher on Theory for the win.
Winners: Street Profits
Rhodes, Owens, and Aldis were having a discussion about the Undisputed WWE Championship match for Bash in Berlin.
Aldis said he was looking to potentially discuss Roman Reigns getting a shot at Rhodes, which set Owens off.
Aldis ended up giving Owens the Undisputed WWE Championship match.
Tiffany Stratton was backstage with a planned for Nia Jax's championship celebration next week. Pretty Deadly said they were casting for their musical before Stratton walked away.
Chelsea Green and Piper Niven accused Tiffany of waiting for the right time to cash in on Nia Jax.
Jade Cargill (w/Bianca Belair) vs. Alba Fyre (w/Isla Dawn)
Fyre landed a tornado DDT on Jade. She then got in a submission hold and tried using Isla Dawn for leverage, but Belair put a stop to that.
Cargill hit Jaded for the win.
Winner: Jade Cargill
After the match, Blair Davenport attacked Jade, allowing Fyre and Dawn to jump the former tag team champions.
Naomi ran down to even the odds.
LA Knight made his way out with a new version of his theme song.
LA Knight said the game doesn't change despite being the United States Champion. He said he understands he's a marked man, but he feels he's been targeted ever since he joined the SmackDown brand.
Santos Escobar made his way out and insisted he was sincere in congratulating Knight for his title win.
With that said, Santos isn't buying LA Knight as a titleholder. He said Knight is only an opening act to his future reign.
Knight said no matter who it is that challenges him they won't be able to take the U.S. title from him.
A vignette for Giovanni Vinci played.
Andrade vs. Santos Escobar - Number One Contender Match for WWE United States Championship
Angel and Berto of Legado Del Fantasma attacked Andrade on the outside when the referee wasn't looking.
Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews ran out and sent Angel and Berto packing.
Both men were on the top rope, and Andrade countered a superplex with a sunset flip powerbomb going into the break.
Andrade hit a moonsault on the outside, followed by a crossbody in the ring.
Escobar connected with a Poisonrana for a two-count.
Andrade went for The Message, but Carmelo Hayes was on the ring apron. Andrade knocked him off.
Elektra Lopez then distracted the referee. Andrade went for double knees on Santos, but Carmelo pulled Escobar out of the way.
Santos rolled up Andrade for the win.
Winner: Santos Escobar
A-Town Down Under were complaining to Nick Aldis when Theory suggessted Waller take on Kevin Owens next week. Aldis agreed.
DIY vs. Pretty Deadly - WWE Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Qualifying Match
Pretty Deadly were too busy promoting their musical on the ring apron, which caused them to be knocked off by DIY before another ad break.
Pretty Deadly went for a double team, but Gargano hit a Spear. DIY hit Shatter Machine followed by Meet in the Middle for the win.
Winner: DIY
Tama Tonga told Solo Sikoa that Roman Reigns still wasn't in the building. Sikoa told Tama not to worry because Roman will arrive.
The Bloodline made their way to the ring.
Sikoa said if Roman Reigns calls himself the Tribal Chief then he should try to take that distinction from him.
Reigns' music played and the fans in Tulsa exploded for the "Original Tribal Chief." Roman immediately attacked Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. He hit a Superman Punch on Solo, but Loa pulled him out of the ring.
Roman Speared Tama through the barricade. He then leveled Tonga Loa with chair shots before SmackDown went off the air.
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.