Bellator Announces Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes for Dubai Title Clash
Bellator history is made in Dubai on January 25, 2025.
Per Bellator, lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Paul Hughes at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on January 25 as part of the 'Road to Dubai Champions Series'. Tickets will go on sale on November 22.
This follows Hughes' impressive two-fight run in PFL and Bellator, where he most recently defeated former featherweight champion AJ McKee Jr. in a lopsided fight (although ruled as a contentious split decision). 'Big News' Hughes was pinned as one of the hottest free agents in MMA earlier this year, and the PFL's investment appears to be paying off as he is fast-tracked to a title shot.
'Ireland vs. Dagestan 2'
Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, fought once in 2024, defeating Alexander Shabily by decision in September. His 18-0 record is marred by a no-contest to Brent Primus from October 2023, where Nurmagomedov failed a drug test. He retained his title due to the accidental nature of the ingestion of the banned substance.
Hughes vs. Nurmagomedov is currently the only announced fight for the Dubai venue.
Read More Bellator & MMA News
- Free Agent Lorenz Larkin Weighs His Options: A UFC Comeback in Sight?
- Cody Gibson Eyes UFC Ranking, Potentially Fighting Full-Time in 2025
- Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens Tops BKFC Knucklemania 5 in Philadelphia
- ‘Rocky’ Star Sylvester Stallone Shows Love to Mike Tyson after Jake Paul Fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.