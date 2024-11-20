Bellator Announces Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes for Dubai Title Clash

𝗗𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡 𝗩𝗦. 𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝟮!



👑🇷🇺 Usman Nurmagomedov 🆚 Paul Hughes 🇮🇪



Undefeated Bellator Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will look to defend his belt for the third time on January 25th when he takes on Ireland’s top contender Paul Hughes.



Paul Hughes… pic.twitter.com/b3MiBufNYw