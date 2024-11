Bellator Announces Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes for Dubai Title Clash

๐——๐—”๐—š๐—˜๐—ฆ๐—ง๐—”๐—ก ๐—ฉ๐—ฆ. ๐—œ๐—ฅ๐—˜๐—Ÿ๐—”๐—ก๐—— ๐Ÿฎ!



๐Ÿ‘‘๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ Usman Nurmagomedov ๐Ÿ†š Paul Hughes ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช



Undefeated Bellator Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will look to defend his belt for the third time on January 25th when he takes on Irelandโ€™s top contender Paul Hughes.



Paul Hughesโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/b3MiBufNYw