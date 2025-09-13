Noche UFC 3 live stream: Free way to tune in tonight
Noche UFC --- San Antonio, Texas, is the host of the UFC's third major event celebrating Mexican Independence.
Albeit a step-down from the monumental Sphere card last year, Noche UFC 3 might just deliver more action, with a stacked pair of headliners, and plenty to look forward to on the undercard.
Brazilians Diego Lopes and Jean Silva top the marquee, and a victory for the latter will no doubt secure a shot against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.
Who else is fighting at Noche UFC 3?
- Main event: #2 Diego Lopes vs. #10 Jean Silva
- #9 Rob Font vs. David Martinez
- Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira
- Jose Medina vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva
- #2 Tatiana Suarez vs. #4 Amanda Lemos
- Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
- Zach Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria
- Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira
- Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko
Noche UFC 3 official watch along show
Fight fans will be able to use the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel for their official fight companion stream for the event. It begins at 3 PM ET, and will be hosted by UFC Hall of Famer Jens Pulver. Stream embedded below.
