Ilia Topuria has come up with an unexpected plan for his UFC return that includes a coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter.

One of the biggest stars on the UFC roster, Topuria is coming off a stunning upset at The UFC White House event against Justin Gaethje, who battered “El Matador” with strikes over the course of four rounds to take his lightweight title.

The result stands as the lone loss of Topuria’s MMA career, as he initially compiled a 17-0 record that included nine UFC victories and three-straight knockouts in UFC title fights leading up to UFC Freedom 250.

Ilia Topuria Wants to Coach TUF Against UFC Star Paddy Pimblett

The 29-year-old has been back in the spotlight as of late after taking some time off to heal up after the Gaethje fight, and the current expectation is that Topuria will return to the UFC at some point in the first half of 2027.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) walks out prior to his fight against Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After corning his brother Aleksandre at UFC Qatar last weekend, Topuria took to social media this week to propose a star-studded return card that would follow a season of TUF coached by himself and Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy and I coach The Ultimate Fighter. Then I rip his head off.



Co-main event: Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan.



Last fight on the prelims: McGregor vs. Chandler. — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) November 23, 2026

“Paddy and I coach The Ultimate Fighter. Then I rip his head off. Co-main event: Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan. Last fight on the prelims: McGregor vs. Chandler.”

Will the UFC Book Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett?

Although Topuria’s previous dominance almost certainly warrants an immediate rematch with Gaethje, a grudge match with Pimblett is the other primary fight that’s been discussed for his UFC comeback.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) looks on prior to his fight against Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Topuria claimed the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317 by knocking out Charles Oliveira, and immediately after the victory Pimblett entered the cage for a viral face off with “El Matador”.

Paddy Pimblett during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pimblett’s loss to Gaethje in an interim lightweight title bout at UFC 324 briefly derailed the chances of a Topuria fight coming together, but it looks like a real possibility now after “The Baddy” rebounded with a 52-second submission of Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 329.

UFC Unlikely to Give Ilia Topuria Top Billing Over Conor McGregor & Justin Gaethje

That quick submission in the co-main event of UFC 329 ended up being the last real highlight of the card, as the night ended in disaster when Conor McGregor blew out his knee just 69 seconds into his rematch with Max Holloway.

Conor McGregor during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Topuria’s suggestion that McGregor vs. Michael Chandler could feature as the last prelim fight on his comeback card obviously isn’t a direction the UFC would go in, but fans are curious to see who the promotion will match “The Notorious” with next given that McGregor claims his next UFC fight will be his last.

Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) celebrates after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) at the White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arman Tsarukyan is also the clear next option for Gaethje if Topuria doesn’t get an immediate rematch, though as with a McGregor fight the UFC is unlikely to give Topuria top billing over a high-profile title bout.