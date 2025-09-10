On SI NFL Power Rankings: Who’s No. 1 After Week 1?
The Philadelphia Eagles received the most first-place votes but the Buffalo Bills are the No. 1 team after Week 1 in the On SI NFL Power Rankings.
The rankings are done by the On SI team publishers. Even though the Eagles had one more first-place vote, Buffalo’s average ranking was 1.8 while Philadelphia’s was 2.7. The Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers rounded out the top five.
The top game in Week 2 will be played on Thursday night, when the Washington Commanders visit Lambeau Field to face the Packers. Washington is our sixth-ranked team.
1. Buffalo Bills
The Bills’ defense was manhandled by the Ravens’ vaunted rushing attack for much of the Sunday Night Football opener, but none of it mattered once reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen put on his cape. Outshining two-time MVP Lamar Jackson in a stunning 41-40 comeback win, Buffalo’s franchise field general passed for 251 yards and totaled three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.
Ralph Ventre, Buffalo Bills On SI
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles opened their title defense with a 24-20 victory over their rival Cowboys with a formula that appeared to be much of the same. A stout defense, heavy rushing attack and a few huge Jalen Hurts plays when needed. The Eagles are right where they need to be.
Scott Neville, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
3. Baltimore Ravens
Another season, another last-second loss to the Bills. This was the worst way the Ravens could’ve started the year, and things need to rebound quickly before a loss that shouldn’t have happened turns into a snowball for a bad year. A home game against the Browns this week should do the trick.
Noah Strackbein, Baltimore Ravens On SI
4. Green Bay Packers
It was like a made-for-TV movie. Micah Parsons was the last player introduced before Sunday’s win over Detroit. On his first snap, he got a pressure. Late in the first half, another pressure produced an interception. Late in the game, he got his first sack. The Packers already had one of the top defenses in the NFL. With Parsons, the Packers have a Super Bowl-worthy defense.
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
5. Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh remains undefeated in NFL Week 1 and the Chargers are on a contention track similar to every stop of his career. Justin Herbert’s using his legs more while surrounded with an upgraded supporting cast and going blow-for-blow with Patrick Mahomes … and winning. Now, they lead the AFC West.
Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
6. Washington Commanders
Fresh off their surprising run to the NFC Championship Game last season, the Commanders mostly dominated the lowly Giants 21-6. What was good? They outgained the Giants 432-231 and held them to 4-of-16 on third down. What was bad? They were penalized 12 times for 89 yards. After giving up two sacks to Brian Burns, they’ll face Micah Parsons and the Packers on Thursday.
7. Kansas City Chiefs
Much of the game plan left with WR Xavier Worthy, injured in a friendly-fire collision with Travis Kelce on the season’s third snap. Kansas City finally woke up on offense in the second half but Justin Herbert surgically dismantled the Chiefs’ defense for 60 minutes. With a dearth of playmakers, Kansas City hosts the world champion Eagles on Sunday.
Zak Gilbert, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers is back. Maybe it was the momentum of the New York Jets in Week 1, but the Steelers’ new quarterback looks like his old self. The defense has a lot to clean up, but it showed up when it mattered most. If you are going to bank on anyone to figure it out, it’s T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Jalen Ramsey.
Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
9. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams were able to overcome a slow start offensively, aided by their suffocating defense that prevented C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense from advancing past the Rams’ 15-yard line to win their season opener, 14-9. Matthew Stafford put to bed doubts regarding his long-term health, becoming the 10th player to throw for 60,000 yards.
Brock Vierra, Los Angeles Rams On SI
10. Denver Broncos
The Broncos won ugly. Time will tell whether emerging victorious in the face of a less-than-stellar performance is the mark of a quality team, or just Sean Payton getting lucky that it was the Titans. Bo Nix looked shaky, but Denver’s ground game came alive in the second half, and that defense has picked up where it left off last season.
Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
11. Minnesota Vikings
It took the Vikings three quarters before the J.J. McCarthy-led offense converted a third down, and it just so happened to come on a touchdown strike to Justin Jefferson that started a stretch of fourth-quarter dominance. McCarthy appeared rattled at times (the pick-six was bad), but he shined late, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another to erase a 17-6 deficit and beat the Bears 27-24.
Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
12. Cincinnati Bengals
A win is a win, even if it’s ugly. The Bengals found a way to get to 1-0, even if the offense was dreadful. They finished with 2 net yards in the second half and 141 total yards. The good news is Al Golden’s defense stepped up, held the Browns to just 16 points and forced two second-half turnovers to secure the victory.
James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
13. Detroit Lions
It was not the way Dan Campbell’s squad was hoping to start the 2025 season. Against a rival, Detroit struggled mightily in the red zone, and both coordinators did little to quell doubters in a lopsided loss at Green Bay. The revamped offensive line must figure things out quickly.
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield made it happen when it mattered most. Atlanta took a 20-17 lead with about 2 minutes left but Mayfield marched the Buccaneers right down the field, capped by a 25-yard touchdown pass to rookie Emeka Egbuka with 59 seconds to play. The Bucs will be on the road again this week against the Texans.
15. San Francisco 49ers
While the expectation was the 49ers’ offense would have to carry its young defense through early growing pains, the defense grew up instantly and gave up just 13 points at Seattle. Robert Saleh is that good. Meanwhile, the offense lost George Kittle and Jauan Jennings and scored just 17 points, and kicker Jake Moody missed two field goals and was released.
Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
16. Houston Texans
The Texans nearly had enough juice for a late fourth-quarter comeback vs. the Rams, yet a costly mistake by Dare Ogunbowale fumbled away Houston’s upset hopes. The offensive line had moments drawing similarities to last season’s lapses and, as a result, C.J. Stroud was pressured throughout the day. An impressive display on the other end to limit L.A. to 14 points proved that the Texans still have the potential to be among the best defenses in the NFL.
Jared Koch, Houston Texans On SI
17. Indianapolis Colts
The Daniel Jones era in Indianapolis began with a bang, as the Colts demolished the Dolphins, scoring on all seven possessions. Jones looks reinvigorated, and that defense could be better than we expected.
Chad Jensen, Indianapolis Colts On SI
18. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1 was an excellent success for Pete Carroll and the revamped Raiders. The defense performed exceptionally well, and the offense showed significant improvement. However, there are still many areas that need attention as the Chargers visit for Monday Night Football in Week 2.
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. Las Vegas Raiders On SI
19. Jacksonville Jaguars
The first game of the Liam Coen era went without a hitch, with Mother Nature serving as a bigger obstacle than the Carolina Panthers ever did. The new-look defense flew around, and Coen has seemingly already revived the running game. There is still plenty of room to improve, especially in the passing game.
John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
20. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys exceeded expectations despite the result, a 24-20 loss at Philadelphia. While the Brian Schottenheimer era is off to a good start, the team needs to find more consistency. Whether in the run game or catching the ball, Dallas has the tools; it just needs to put it all together.
Josh Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys on SI
21. Arizona Cardinals
It was difficult in the Big Easy, though the Cardinals’ defense got the job done with the game on the line. There’s plenty to fix before hosting the Panthers in Week 2, though good teams find ways to win close games - and that’s what Arizona accomplished on Sunday.
Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
22. New York Jets
The Jets took the Pittsburgh Steelers to the wire but ultimately fell 34-32 in the Week 1 clash. The story of the game was an Aaron Rodgers resurgence against his former team, but Justin Fields deserves praise for the same accomplishment. The Jets have some reason for optimism despite the loss.
Scott Neville, New York Jets On SI
23. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks faced a big challenge against the rival 49ers and battled them right down to the wire before losing 17-13 when Sam Darnold was sacked and stripped at the 49ers’ 9-yard line. There’s a lot of good to build on after almost upsetting a major NFC heavyweight in their first game with a new scheme.
Tim Weaver, Seattle Seahawks on SI
24. Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. looks like the real deal, but the inability to contain Baker Mayfield on scrambles and atrocious special teams cost the Falcons a chance to start the season 1-0. The Falcons will have to rebound at Minnesota in order to avoid an 0-2 start.
Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI
25. Chicago Bears
After a promising first half by Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense, injuries to three critical starters on defense and an aggressive Brian Flores-coached Vikings defense turned what should’ve been a momentum-building win for Chicago into a crushing 27-24 defeat. While Week 1’s loss doesn’t feel like the same old Bears under Ben Johnson, it’s a disappointing outcome for a team that’s beginning the season with so much excitement.
Bryan Perez, Chicago Bears on SI
26. New England Patriots
The Patriots started the season on a bit of a worse note than anticipated. The team should’ve been able to compete and give the Las Vegas Raiders a run for their money. Instead, the Patriots went six consecutive possessions without scoring with a total of four first downs in a 20-13 loss.
Noah Strackbein, New England Patriots On SI
27. Cleveland Browns
The Browns’ defense was terrific in holding the high-powered Bengals to only 17 points. Cleveland held Joe Burrow to 113 passing yards and repeatedly hit running back Chase Brown in the backfield. However, Joe Flacco threw two interceptions and the longest of the Browns’ 24 rushing attempts gained 5 yards.
28. New York Giants
New year, same results for the Giants, who have lost their last three regular-season openers by a combined 89-12. With the ugly-looking loss, cries for the team to transition to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart have begun, though head coach Brian Daboll has already stated that Russell Wilson will remain as the starter.
Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
29. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans have a long way to go, but having opportunities to compete in Week 1 against a Denver Broncos team that many consider a playoff contender is a good start. They need to clean up the penalties, but Cam Ward didn’t look terrible, and there’s room to believe they can mesh with time.
Noah Strackbein, Tennessee Titans On SI
30. Miami Dolphins
It’s almost silly to call a Week 2 game a “must-win,” but it’s almost valid for the Dolphins at home against New England on Sunday after their unsightly, embarrassing showing in their season-opening loss against Indianapolis and with a game against Buffalo coming up four days later. This team needs answers — and fast.
Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
31. Carolina Panthers
So much for all that offseason progress. The Panthers are right back at the bottom once again. Bryce Young totally bombed in Week 1, while Dave Canales was completely outclassed by Liam Coen and the Jaguars’ staff on both sides of the ball in a 26-10 final. This was a humiliating way to begin the season.
Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
32. New Orleans Saints
The Saints entered the season with as low of expectations as possible but did a solid job of looking like a formidable opponent to the Cardinals in Week 1. In the end, the Saints fell one play short of sending the game into overtime. They face an uphill battle the rest of the way, starting with a home game against the 49ers this week.
Scott Neville, New Orleans Saints On SI