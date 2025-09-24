On SI Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Who’s No. 1 and Who Are Biggest Surprises?
The Philadelphia Eagles received the most first-place votes, but the Buffalo Bills clung to the No. 1 spot in the On SI NFL Power Rankings after Week 3.
The On SI rankings are voted on by our team publishers. The Bills held off the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. All of their votes were for first or second place.
The Eagles, who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Jordan Davis blocked field goal and stunning return for a touchdown on the final play against the Rams, are on the heels of the Bills for No. 1.
Those teams received all the first-place votes.
Here are this week’s rankings, starting with the last-place Dolphins, along with the biggest surprise for each team.
32. Miami Dolphins
The big question mark with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into the season centered on his durability and ability to stay healthy, not the quality of his play. But there undeniably has been a regression in his play through the first three games of the season. The inability to push the ball downfield more than on the rare occasion has carried over from last season, but now it’s been compounded by an inability to come through in the clutch, which is what happened against the Patriots in Week 2 and the Bills in Week 3.
Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
31. New Orleans Saints
The Saints have not had much to be excited about, but Spencer Rattler has been one of the most improved players in the league. His 17-game season pace puts him on track for 3,621 yards, 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions and an 88.2 passer rating. That production would be much better than anticipated.
Scott Neville, New Orleans Saints On SI
30. New York Giants
The Giants' offense was supposed to be vastly improved thanks to the quarterback upgrade. But through the first three weeks, it’s actually been rookie running back Cam Skattebo who has provided some intriguing potential on an otherwise lackluster unit. Skattebo, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, has proven not only to be a mini human bowling ball who fights tooth and nail for every yard, but he’s also been a reliable receiver out of the backfield. Skattebo is third on the Giants with 189 all-purpose yards, behind receivers Malik Nabers (251) and Wan’Dale Robinson (223).
Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
29. Tennessee Titans
The Titans, after keeping things respectable in their season opener in Denver, seem only to be declining as the games go on. Cam Ward’s gradual improvement aside, both sides of the ball seem to grow more discombobulated, regardless of their opponent. Indianapolis tearing Tennessee apart on its home field (41-20) feels like the last straw for a dying regime, until you remember that this is only Brian Callahan’s second season at the helm. Where he, and the team as a whole, will go from here is painfully unclear.
Lane Mills, Tennessee Titans on SI
28. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers came to life in their win over the Falcons, but they still need receivers not named Tetairoa McMillan to step up. Their biggest surprise disappointment has been Xavier Legette, who has just 8 yards this season. He was inactive Week 3 with a hamstring issue but might as well have been a healthy scratch.
Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
27. New York Jets
Armand Membou was taken with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jets had high expectations for Membou, but they couldn't have seen this start coming for him. He entered Week 3 as the fifth-ranked overall offensive tackle in the NFL with an 81.6 PFF grade and allowed just one pressure against the Buccaneers.
Patrick McAvoy, New York Jets On SI
26. New England Patriots
New England had its chances to put the Steelers on their heels in Week 3. Unfortunately, their inability to convert in several key situations ultimately doomed them. Committing five turnovers — one interception to close the first half and four fumbles — was simply unacceptable. The Patriots cannot expect to win unless they can protect the football and limit their fundamental mistakes.
Mike D’Abate, New England Patriots On SI
25. Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. has a howitzer for a left arm and had a tendency to go for explosive plays as a rookie. At best, he’s looked tentative in his first year as a starter, and at worst, he’s looked lost. He hasn’t completed a pass that traveled more than 20 yards in the air all season, and he has one in the last two weeks beyond 15. The Falcons have invested a lot in their passing attack, and it’s anemic through three weeks.
Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI
24. Cleveland Browns
The Browns were able to steal their first win of the season against the Packers. Cleveland’s defense was able to compensate for how bad Joe Flacco’s offense was. Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt was the biggest surprise, bouncing back and nailing a 55-yard field goal to seal the biggest underdog victory of this young NFL season.
Nick Pedone, Cleveland Browns On SI
23. Houston Texans
Nico Collins had a surprise ending to what ultimately wound up as his most productive day of the season vs. the Jaguars. While Collins had his highest catch (8) and receiving yards (104) total of the season, he also gave up only the second fumble of his career in the final four minutes, leading to a late Travis Etienne score and Jacksonville victory. The Texans can point to a multitude of problems offensively that led to their third-straight loss, but Collins’ crucial giveaway might be the difference between Houston starting 1-2 and 0-3.
Jared Koch, Houston Texans On SI
22. Chicago Bears
After securing the first victory of coach Ben Johnson’s tenure in convincing fashion over the Cowboys in Week 3, second-year QB Caleb Williams is now on pace to finally become the first Bears quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. A big reason for his early-season success has been the emergence of receiver Rome Odunze, who has more touchdown receptions in 2025 (four) than he had during his entire rookie year. Odunze has overtaken DJ Moore as the Bears’ primary wideout and is quickly ascending into the top tier of young wide receivers in the NFL.
Bryan Perez, Chicago Bears on SI
21. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders, coming off a blowout, embarrassing loss to the Commanders, can find some solace in the play for third-year receiver Tre Tucker, who continues to watch his career maturation grow each game as his comfort with quarterback Geno Smith continues. The Raiders aren’t a playoff team, but losing the way they did is unacceptable.
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., & Ezekiel Trezevant Las Vegas Raiders On SI
20. Dallas Cowboys
After a disappointing start to the season, there are very few bright spots for the Cowboys, but one player has exceeded all expectations he had entering the season. The Cowboys' running back room has long been considered a weakness, but Javonte Williams has been a standout. Williams has carried the ball 43 times for 227 yards and three scores, joining Herschel Walker (1986) and Alvin Blount (1987) as the only Dallas players to rush for three touchdowns in their first two games with the team.
Josh Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys on SI
19. Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr. has not had the start anyone expected. In three games, he has seven catches for 115 yards … on 25 targets. With that said, he perhaps found his way out of his slump with a 46-yard catch-and-run in the final minutes of the win over the Texans, setting up the Jaguars for the game-winning touchdown. The Jaguars are not giving up on him. The talent is there, but the consistency needs to follow.
John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
18. Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown was expected to join Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the Bengals’ list of star skill players. That hasn’t happened in the first three weeks of the season. Brown has 96 rushing yards and is averaging 2.0 yards per carry. The Bengals’ offensive line is a big part of his struggles, but Cincinnati needs to find a way to get Brown going if they’re going to win games with Joe Burrow out for most of the 2025 season.
James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
17. Arizona Cardinals
Everyone in the desert, including myself, believed Marvin Harrison Jr. was set to see a strong sophomore surge. Instead, he’s been quite disappointing to begin 2025. Discussions persist on exactly whose fault that is, though the former No. 4 overall pick isn’t making the most of his minimal opportunities, and noise around him only grows louder.
Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
16. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks’ wide receiver corps appears to be better than expected in the absence of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The big surprise is rookie Tory Horton, a Day 3 draft pick who has excelled on offense as well as special teams, where he posted a 95-yard punt return touchdown against the Saints.
Tim Weaver, Seattle Seahawks on SI
15. Denver Broncos
The Broncos’ biggest surprise in Week 3 was the inaccuracy of quarterback Bo Nix. Normally a more than reliable passer with excellent accuracy, Nix missed three big deep throws, including a wide-open flea-flicker, that cost the Broncos points. It was a big reason for the Chargers loss, especially his last one that would have helped put the game away. The only positive from Nix’s performance in L.A. was that he didn’t turn it over.
Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers’ offense wasn’t sharp for the second week in a row, posting 203 yards, but their defense finally came alive to help them secure a tight win over the Patriots. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Nick Herbig and Brandin Echols had standout days as the unit forced five turnovers from Drake Maye and Co.
Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
13. Minnesota Vikings
Adam Thielen’s slow start is a bit of a concern. The 35-year-old has just two catches for 26 yards, and he went without a catch in Weeks 1 and 3. This is the same guy who was on a 100-reception pace before suffering a hamstring injury last season, and he was supposed to help fill the void left by Jordan Addison’s suspension to start the season. With Addison set to return in Week 4 when the Vikings face the Steelers in Dublin, the question is if Thielen or Jalen Nailor will be WR3.
Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
12. Indianapolis Colts
It’s all about Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor. What Shane Steichen has been able to bring out of this offense has been sensational. While Miami and Tennessee aren’t the Broncos, Indy destroyed both weaker teams by a point differential of 46. That’s what good teams do to bad or weaker teams. So far, Indy has looked as good as any NFL team. The big surprise was the continued ascension of guard Matt Goncalves. The former Pitt Panther looks fantastic and takes big-time momentum into Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Drake Wally, Indianapolis Colts On SI
11. Kansas City Chiefs
Defense and deep balls have saved the Chiefs, and Tyquan Thornton (19.0) ranks second in the league in yards per catch. The Patriots castaway, a former second-round pick, is keeping Kansas City’s offense from collapsing while the Chiefs await the return of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
Zak Gilbert, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
10. Washington Commanders
Marcus Mariota showed like he has before for the Commanders that he is a top backup quarterback. As Dan Quinn and his staff have shared, they feel lucky to have two starting-caliber quarterbacks on their team. Wouldn’t be shocked to see Jayden Daniels get another week of recovery. Injuries continue to haunt Washington but the front office made moves quickly to put a band-aid on the situation.
Logan Robinson, Washington Commanders On SI
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers looked like they had one in the bag against the Jets, but nope. Tampa Bay likes to keep things interesting at the end of games, and it’s fortunate to be 3-0. What’s impressive is how well the Buccaneers have played even with the injuries on offense as well to Calijah Kancey just getting put on IR. We could see a return of Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin on Sunday, and they’ll be needed against the Eagles, who also are 3-0.
Logan Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI
8. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers lost so many close games last season, partly because their kicker, Jake Moody, was so erratic. After he missed two field-goal attempts in Week 1 this season, the 49ers finally waived him and signed Eddy Pineiro off the couch. Through two games, Pineiro has made all of his field-goal attempts, including a 35-yarder to beat the Cardinals as time expired. Suddenly, the 49ers are 3-0, and all three games have come down to the final possession. Who knew that good kickers were so easy to find?
Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
7. Detroit Lions
Many expressed frustration when defensive end Marcus Davenport was placed on the injured reserve list. But veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad has stepped in and earned more playing time. He recorded 2.5 sacks against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday and earned a game ball. Maybe Detroit’s defensive line is going to be OK after facing heavy scrutiny.
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
6. Los Angeles Rams
Byron Young continued his hot start to the season. The third-year man has been a quiet contributor in years past, but after securing his fourth sack through three games, Young has found new success in a new role, expanding his responsibilities and pass-rushing angles. He has become a true star next to Jared Verse.
Brock Vierra, Los Angeles Rams On SI
5. Green Bay Packers
As a centerpiece to the Packers’ remodeled offensive line, they shifted Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins to center. It’s a position that he excelled at while at Mississippi State, so the hope was it would be a seamless transition. That has not been the case, though. He gave up two sacks against Cleveland and is last in the NFL in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which counts sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap.
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
4. Baltimore Ravens
For a player nicknamed “The King,” Derrick Henry has been surprisingly pedestrian this season. He was having a great game in Week 1 against the Bills, but a late fumble tainted what was otherwise a strong performance. He was then a nonfactor in Week 2 against the Browns and in Week 3 against the Lions after the opening drive. If the Ravens want to bounce back after a 1-2 start, they need Henry to get back on track.
Jon Alfano, Baltimore Ravens On SI
3. Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston dodged the bust allegations. Through three games, major drop issues are absent and he’s caught 14 passes for 239 yards and three scores, averaging 17.1 yards per catch. He’s surprisingly the No. 1 receiver, clearly improved and benefiting from Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey demanding attention, too. He’s a big part of the 3-0 AFC West dominance.
Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
2. Philadelphia Eagles
There is little to panic about with the 3-0 Eagles, but Saquon Barkley's lack of efficiency is something to monitor. After 46 rushing yards on 18 carries in Week 3, the 28-year-old is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season -- ranking No. 121 in the league. A season ago, he averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 125 yards per game, compared to this year's 65.
Scott Neville, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
1. Buffalo Bills
The Bills offense continues to shine with Josh Allen and James Cook making all the right decisions averaging over 30 points a game with no turnovers. The favorable schedule projects additional table-breaking opportunities for BillsMafia with the 3-0 Bills facing the Saints, Pats, Falcons and Panthers over the next month. Chris Pirrone, Buffalo Bills On SI