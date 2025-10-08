On SI Week 6 NFL Power Rankings and Quarter-Season Team MVPs
The Philadelphia Eagles lost for the first time this season last week, but they didn’t lose their grasp on the No. 1 spot in the On SI NFL Power Rankings for Week 6.
The defending Super Bowl champions were upset at home 21-17 by the Denver Broncos but stayed atop the rankings, which are selected by our team publishers. The Buffalo Bills, who were upset at home 23-20 by the New England Patriots, remained No. 2. The Detroit Lions, who posted their fourth consecutive impressive victory, held steady at No. 3.
Here are this week’s rankings, listed from worst to first, along with each team’s quarter-season MVP.
32. New York Jets
While the team has struggled, Garrett Wilson has dominated opposing cornerbacks since the beginning of the season. Wilson has recorded at least four catches and 50 yards in each of the first five games, and he's only barely scratching the surface. He's on pace for 112 catches, 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns. All three categories would be career highs for the Jets' superstar.
Zach Pressnell, New York Jets On SI
31. Miami Dolphins
Given how disappointing the team has been through the first five games, it’s almost tempting to go with punter Jake Bailey with his 46.6-yard net average, but we’ll instead go with running back De’Von Achane, who has been the focal point of the offense for a second consecutive year. He leads the team in rushing yards, receptions and touchdowns.
Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
30. Tennessee Titans
Even given their first win of the season, little hope has been inspired in the Titans’ outlook on the rest of the season. Still, you’d be hard-pressed to not be excited about the continued output of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. With 16 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble through five games, the Titans’ star defender continues to push the ball-stopping agenda on a team with little identity elsewhere.
Lane Mills, Tennessee Titans on SI
29. New York Giants
For the umpteenth time, the Giants’ season is fast circling the drain before Halloween. But if there has been a bright spot in the first quarter, it’s been the play of outside linebacker Brian Burns. Burns has thrived with five sacks ( tied for third in the league), 20 pressures (according to PFF), one forced fumble and 20 tackles (14 solos) in 215 defensive snaps over that four-game span.
Patricia Traina, New York Giants, On SI
28. New Orleans Saints
The 1-4 Saints should not do a lot of patting on the back, but Spencer Rattler has proven to be a diamond in the rough, at least through five games. Rattler has six passing touchdowns to just one interception and has even made a few plays with his legs. The 25-year-old is not going to turn the franchise around but he's keeping the games close.
Scott Neville, New Orleans Saints On SI
27. Carolina Panthers
After finishing 32nd in scoring defense last year, the Panthers are up to 19th. A large part of that change was getting a healthy Derrick Brown back in the lineup. It doesn’t always show up in the box score, but the defensive tackle’s presence is a big reason for their improvement against the run, which was their greatest weakness last season.
Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
26. Cleveland Browns
The Browns are 1-4 with little to be optimistic about. As the team looks to build literally anything offensively, their MVP of the season has been Quinshon Judkins, who has emerged as arguably the best rookie running back in his class. Coming off his first 100-yard rushing performance, the Browns need to tailor their offense around him.
Nick Pedone, Cleveland Browns On SI
25. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are struggling with a 1-4 record, and their quarterback, Geno Smith, leads the NFL in interceptions. Although the team boasts an impressive coaching staff, including certain Hall of Famer Pete Carroll, the entire franchise has been underperforming. They are looking to make a quick turnaround to salvage their season, and breakout receiver Tre Tucker must be a key piece of their rebound.
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., & Ezekiel Trezevant IV Las Vegas Raiders On SI
24. Cincinnati Bengals
As weird as it sounds, Joe Burrow is obviously their most valuable player. The Bengals’ offense has been awful without him. If Burrow isn’t eligible, then Ja’Marr Chase would take the crown. He’s on pace to finish with 108 catches, over 1,200 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. The Bengals’ offense has struggled, but Chase has been a bright spot.
James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
23. Atlanta Falcons
If a coach were eligible for voting, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich might be the answer. After four games, the Falcons are No. 1 in total defense. No one saw that coming, despite the competition through four games. But since it’s a player, that’s easy. Running back Bijan Robinson is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month and leads the NFL in scrimmage yards per game.
Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI
22 Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have lost three consecutive games off game-deciding field goals, but Arizona’s defensive unit, led by coordinator Nick Rallis, has played to expectations despite injuries and no immediate standout players to start the year. If the Cardinals had a competent offense, the team might be 4-1 or 5-0. While he’s not a player, Rallis deserves credit for his work, even if the record shows otherwise.
Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
21. Chicago Bears
The Bears are staring down the barrel of a rematch with Jayden Daniels and the infamous Fail Mary game that derailed their 2024 season. They’ll need their 2025 first-quarter MVP, Caleb Williams, to bring his A-game in order to exorcise those demons. Williams should be entering this game 1-0 against Daniels after orchestrating his own comeback in last year’s matchup, and who knows what the narrative around each QB would be had Daniels’ last-second bomb fallen harmlessly to the ground in Week 8. Williams can officially announce his arrival as an elite young QB with a strong showing on Monday Night Football.
Bryan Perez, Chicago Bears on SI
20. Houston Texans
The Texans’ offense has been up and down through the first quarter of the season, but defensively, Houston’s stuck as one of the best, well-rounded units in the NFL. That dominance starts up front with star edge rusher Will Anderson. He’s second on the team in sacks (three), leads the way in pressures (29) and has been a consistent centerpiece of an elite front seven, leading the Texans to the league’s No. 1 scoring defense.
Jared Koch, Houston Texans On SI
19. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are coming off their best performance of the season, with Dak Prescott continuing to play at an elite level. On Sunday, Dallas was without four of its five starting offensive linemen, making Prescott’s performance even more impressive. Through five weeks, Prescott ranks second in yards (1,356), third in touchdowns (10) and third in QBR (76.4). Not only is Prescott the Cowboys' MVP at this point, but he's one of the front-runners in the entire league.
Josh Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys on SI
18. New England Patriots
The Patriots’ resurgence continues to be fueled by the on-field prowess and sideline leadership of quarterback Drake Maye. The second-year starter has completed an impressive 73.9 percent of his pass attempts through five starts, compiling 1,261 yards with seven touchdowns and just two interceptions. Maye’s propensity to remain collected while delivering in the clutch gives the Patriots the chance to win each time they take the field.
Mike D’Abate, New England Patriots On SI
17. Baltimore Ravens
If Sunday’s historically lopsided loss to the Texans proved anything, it was that Lamar Jackson was undeniably robbed of his third league MVP award last year. The only other offensive starter they were missing was Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Yet they couldn’t get the ground game going with Derrick Henry to help out backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The Ravens don’t have a snowball's chance in hell at saving their season without their franchise quarterback.
Josh Reed, Baltimore Ravens On SI
16. Minnesota Vikings
Carson Wentz stepped into the starting job and has led the Vikings to two wins in three games, and he’s succeeded behind an offensive line that has been ravaged by injuries. He hasn’t been great by any means, but he led the Vikings on a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with Jordan Addison scoring the winning touchdown with 25 seconds left to beat the Browns. That might’ve saved the season since the Vikings have a gauntlet after the bye with games against the Eagles, Chargers, Lions and Ravens.
Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
15. Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold not only has obliterated the Geno Smith debate in just a few weeks, he’s playing at a level the Seahawks have never gotten from any QB in franchise history. Going into Week 6, Daniel Jones is the only starter in the NFL that has a higher QBR than Darnold.
Tim Weaver, Seattle Seahawks on SI
14. Jacksonville Jaguars
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is not just the Jaguars’ MVP at this point, but he might be the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year after his 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes on Monday night. He has four interceptions in the last four games and is one of the biggest reasons the Jaguars have improved so much defensively.
John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
13. Pittsburgh Steelers
Big names capture the headlines, but it’s inside linebacker Patrick Queen who has been the most valuable to the Steelers’ start. He has 35 tackles and two passes defended while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps in three of the first four games. His improved presence in the middle of the defense has the Steelers on top of the AFC North and continuing to rise.
Jacob Punturi, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
12. Denver Broncos
J.K. Dobbins has not only been a pleasant surprise as a free-agent signing, but arguably has been the team’s MVP. The Broncos have a storied rushing history, though not much to speak of since Phillip Lindsay left. Dobbins has 402 rushing yards and four touchdowns through five weeks, the most by a Broncos running back since 2006. The ground attack, led by Dobbins, is quickly becoming this team’s identity.
Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
11. Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is the team’s obvious quarter-pole MVP for what he’s done with his arm and legs. Kansas City has lost the three games in which he’s led the team in rushing, and won the other two. They’re a much better team when they establish the run to open up the intermediate and deep passing game. Mahomes needs to lead the team out of its uncharacteristic trend of losing close games (0-3).
Zak Gilbert, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
10. Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert is the easy pick. Things are falling apart around him with offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt sidelined by injuries and guard Mekhi Becton in and out of the lineup. But he’s still the guy who outdueled Patrick Mahomes in Brazil, won three straight AFC West games and has completed 65.7 percent of his passes with 1,229 yards and eight scores against four interceptions. All while suffering 16 sacks and needing to take off for 153 yards on a 6.7 per-carry average, too.
Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
9. Los Angeles Rams
While it’s neck and neck between Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, Stafford’s consistent fourth-quarter surges and his ability to push the Rams downfield in an instant gives the Rams the belief they’re never out of a game. Stafford is the NFL’s passing yards leader and is in the top two for completions and touchdown passes.
Brock Vierra, Los Angeles Rams On SI
8. Washington Commanders
Deebo Samuel has been an excellent addition to the Commanders. He’s not only been a productive player offensively but also on special teams. He’s garnered 300 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and 221 kickoff-return yards. Not looking like a bad trade thus far for Adam Peters and the front office.
Logan Robinson, Washington Commanders On SI
7. Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor has emerged as the best running back in the league. While he didn’t light the world on fire in terms of rushing yards against the Raiders, he scored three more touchdowns. Taylor is back to his All-Pro form of 2021, with quarterback Daniel Jones’ efficiency complementing Taylor’s abilities perfectly. If Taylor can keep this up, he’ll stay in the MVP conversation.
Drake Wally, Indianapolis Colts On SI
6. San Francisco 49ers
Their best player is Fred Warner, but their most valuable one has to be Mac Jones, because without him, they probably would be 1-4 instead of 4-1. Brock Purdy injured his toe in the season opener and has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions in two starts, winning one of them. Meanwhile, Jones is undefeated and has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 6-to-1 despite throwing passes to Kendrick Bourne and Jake Tonges.
Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Emeka Egbuka quite easily has been the Buccaneers’ best player. An argument can be made for Baker Mayfield, who has had a stellar start, but Egbuka takes this one. The rookie from Ohio State has 445 receiving yards, five touchdowns and has stepped up big-time with Mike Evans being out and Chris Godwin coming back from last year’s season-ending ankle injury.
Logan Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI
4. Green Bay Packers
The Packers mortgaged their future for Micah Parsons in hopes that the All-Pro would help get them to the Super Bowl. While he has only 2.5 sacks in four games, he’s been everything the team hoped. Before the Week 5 bye, he was tied for No. 1 in the NFL in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and his dominance has helped everyone on the defensive front.
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
3. Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is playing at an MVP-caliber level. In his 10th season, there has been no dropoff in his play, even though the team has a new offensive coordinator. He has asked for and taken more control of the offense, and the Lions are benefitting tremendously. The team has scored 161 points in their four-game winning streak.
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
2. Buffalo Bills
As goes Josh Allen, so go the Bills. The cyborg-like dual-threat quarterback has the ability to impact a game’s outcome arguably more than any other player in the NFL. The Bills scored 30-plus points each of their first four outings before falling victim to three giveaways, including a costly Allen interception in the red zone, against the Patriots on Sunday night in Week 5.
Ralph Ventre, Buffalo Bills On SI
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have displayed a total team effort to earn a 4-1 record entering Week 6, but the player who has kept the team in a good position all season has been Jalen Hurts. While his stats don't jump off the page, he's yet to turn the ball over through five games. It's going to be hard to beat this roster if that trend continues.
Scott Neville, Philadelphia Eagles On SI