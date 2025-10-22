On SI Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Shocking New No. 1 Team and Biggest Lesson
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Just like everybody assumed when the NFL season kicked off, the Indianapolis Colts are the No. 1 team in the On SI NFL Power Rankings for Week 8.
The Colts improved to 6-1 on Sunday by going on the road and crushing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24. They took first place in the rankings from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were manhandled 24-9 at the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
The Colts, who were No. 17 in our first power rankings of the season after Week 1, lead the NFL in scoring and point differential. Quarterback Daniel Jones has resurrected his career, ranking fourth in completion percentage, fifth in yards and eighth in passer rating, and Jonathan Taylor is running away with the NFL rushing title.
The Colts, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams received first-place votes in our rankings, which are voted on by our team publishers.
Here are this week’s rankings, from worst to first, along with the most important thing we’ve learned about each team.
32. New York Jets
The most important takeaway from the Jets is that they appear to be at the very beginning of a rebuild despite years of efforts to build a competitive roster. They do not have a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields and have only have a few assets worth retaining.
Scott Neville, New York Jets On SI
31. Miami Dolphins
GM Chris Grier used the term “reset” for the Dolphins before the start of the season because they were going to have to rely on rookies and other young players more than usual, but it’s pretty obvious after seven games that what this franchise needs goes beyond a reset. The Dolphins are going nowhere, fast, and it’s probably time for a major rebuilding project.
Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
30. Tennessee Titans
The Titans have proved that a promising future exists in their young talent. That’s hard to see through their 1-6 record and flagrant coaching disaster, but all the same, the connection that first overall pick Cam Ward has exhibited with his rookie receivers alone is enough to hold onto hope that the franchise may recover … eventually.
Lane Mills, Tennessee Titans on SI
29. New Orleans Saints
The Saints came into the season with a lot of questions, including a big one surrounding the quarterback position. But Spencer Rattler has been much better than anybody expected. We've learned that the Saints will have the option to push quarterback down their list of needs this offseason, should they find other opportunities in free agency and, most importantly, the 2026 NFL Draft.
Zach Pressnell, New Orleans Saints On SI
28. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have talented pieces they can build around, but first, they must acknowledge the need for a full rebuild. Sunday’s blowout loss to the Chiefs confirmed that the Raiders have a top-heavy roster that cannot be fixed with cheap offseason signings. Las Vegas needs a clean slate at several position groups, most notably offensive line and cornerbacks. This has been the case for multiple seasons, but has largely gone ignored or addressed with stopgap additions. The Raiders need sweeping changes and legitimate, quality additions across the board.
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., & Ezekiel Trezevant IV Las Vegas Raiders On SI
27. Cleveland Browns
The Browns have proved that this rookie class is the best since the team returned to Cleveland in 1999. No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham has helped the defense evolve into one of the best in the NFL. Quinshon Judkins and Carson Schwesinger are stars in the making. The Browns have two first-round picks in April to add to this young nucleus.
Nick Pedone, Cleveland Browns On SI
26. New York Giants
The Giants have talent but seem to be stuck in a vicious cycle in which they end up hurting themselves. Whether that’s due to execution, injuries, coaching or a combination of all of the above, the Giants have yet to figure out how to get out of their own way and have proven repeatedly that they’re not good enough to overcome their self-inflicted wounds.
Patricia Traina, New York Giants, On SI
25. Arizona Cardinals
Arizona is a good but not great team. Sure, the Cardinals have been in every single game and are truly just a handful of plays away from being 7-0. On the other side of the coin, the Cardinals are a couple plays from being 0-7. Great teams find ways to win those close games, and while Arizona has played with every opponent, they simply can’t get it done when it matters. You are what your record says you are, and the Cardinals are 2-5 for a reason.
Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
24. Carolina Panthers
The dramatic improvement on defense is the story for Carolina. In 2024, the Panthers allowed more yards and points than any team in NFL history. This year they rank 12th in scoring defense and seventh in yards allowed per game. Derrick Brown’s return is a big factor, but it’s been a total team effort.
Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
23. Baltimore Ravens
Before this season from hell, fans and pundits alike automatically assumed the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens would be a playoff team before a snap was played and that the regular season didn’t really matter. If this year has taught the Ravens and their fans anything, it’s that regular-season success shouldn’t be taken for granted because nothing in the NFL is guaranteed year over year except the fact that the league will continue to thrive whether they’re among its best or worst teams.
Josh Reed, Baltimore Ravens On SI
22. Houston Texans
While the Texans’ offense has yet to prove it’s up to the standard it needs to be to be a true playoff threat in the AFC, defensively, the Texans have one of the top units in the league. Houston’s ranked No. 1 for points allowed per game (14.7) and EPA per play allowed (-0.17), all while being led by star edge rushing duo Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, who have a combined eight sacks in six games.
Jared Koch, Houston Texans On SI
21. Atlanta Falcons
Unfortunately for the Falcons, their first six games have opened up more questions than answers. However, the most important thing we’ve learned is that Jeff Ulbrich and the Falcons’ defense are for real. They may not finish No. 1 in total defense when all is said and done, but they’re a top-10 unit - rarified air for the Dirty Birds.
Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI
20. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals’ front office hasn’t sat on their hands over the past few months and those moves are paying off. Trading for Joe Flacco was bold and the deal already was worth it. They also signed Dalton Risner, Noah Fant and Mike Pennel after training camp started. All three players have significant roles. Their success adding veterans over the past few months should keep the door open for them to add to this roster ahead of the trade deadline if they're still in the hunt.
James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
19. Minnesota Vikings
No matter how bad things look, the Vikings are so well coached and stocked with enough talent that they’re almost certainly going to be in every game. If they can find a way to stay healthy and get consistent play from their quarterback, they will be a dangerous team.
Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
18. Washington Commanders
It’s been obvious that Terry McLaurin might have not been in the best shape coming into the 2025 season. The entire offseason revolved around garnering a lucrative extension but, it seems like upon arrival, he wasn’t fully getting ready for the season. It has put the Commanders in a tough spot and they need McLaurin back fully healthy, and in shape, soon.
Logan Robinson, Washington Commanders On SI
17. Chicago Bears
The Bears are proving during their four-game winning streak that they can close out games, unlike last year’s Matt Eberflus-led squad. The Bears’ four-game winning streak includes two one-point wins, and in Week 7’s victory over the Saints, Chicago protected its lead and stopped New Orleans’ brief comeback attempt. This team is taking on Ben Johnson’s personality.
Bryan Perez, Chicago Bears on SI
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence is still struggling. The former No. 1 overall pick was expected to take a leap under Liam Coen, but he has had one of the most disappointing starts to a season in his career. The Jaguars’ lack of reliable receiving options is a real issue, but his feel for the game and streaky play has reared its ugly head during the first losing streak of the Coen era.
John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
15. Dallas Cowboys
Dallas proved its pass rushers can get to the quarterback if its secondary holds up. The Cowboys recorded four sacks against Washington and had a pick-six from DaRon Bland when Marcus Mariota threw an errant pass while escaping pressure. It was a positive step for a maligned unit.
Randy Gurzi, Dallas Cowboys on SI
14. Los Angeles Chargers
Losers in three of their last four, the Chargers aren’t the trench-dominant team Jim Harbaugh wants them to be. The failure to upgrade the interior of the offensive line last offseason is only made worse by the injuries to the starting tackles. Beyond the aging Khalil Mack, the front seven can’t generate pressure, either, with former second-rounder Tuli Tuipulotu struggling in his big chance. Justin Herbert needs to play hero ball or the Chargers could miss the playoffs.
Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
13. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers aren’t perfect. And in fact, they may still be the same old Steelers. However, instead of thinking everything is over because they fall to teams they shouldn’t, the other thing we’ve learned this season is that Aaron Rodgers and the team’s other offseason moves can keep them alive. How much that opens their chances for a Super Bowl run is yet to be known, but likely better than years prior.
Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
12. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks have found their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future in Sam Darnold, who’s exceeded even the rosiest expectations coming into this season. Darnold has been accurate, aggressive and positively lethal throwing 20-plus yards downfield. He ranks fourth in passer rating and third in QBR going into a game against Houston’s top-ranked scoring defense.
Tim Weaver, Seattle Seahawks on SI
11. New England Patriots
The Patriots finally have the proper head coach and their franchise quarterback in place. Mike Vrabel and his staff have helped to restore camaraderie while fostering a consistent team effort on the field. In short, the Pats have accepted Vrabel’s challenge of accepting accountability and turning each teaching moment into improved play on the field. Drake Maye is playing at an elite level while demonstrating a greater understanding of the “when and how” to use his multiple talents.
Mike D’Abate, New England Patriots On SI
10. Denver Broncos
After losing too many one-score games last season, it appeared as if the trend would continue in 2025, as the Broncos lost back-to-back games in Weeks 3 and 4 on last-second field goals. However, something about this team’s constitution has shifted. The Broncos had to battle back the past three weeks, finding extraordinary ways to get over the hump when the chips were down. Sean Payton has the Broncos playing their best football in the clutch, and that’s a new development. Now, if Payton could fix whatever is going on with the offense…
Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
9. San Francisco 49ers
Once again, the 49ers are one of the most injured teams in the league. And yet, they're 5-2, thanks largely to two people – Robert Saleh and Mac Jones. Saleh has the defense playing at an elite level despite the losses of Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. And Mac Jones has kept the team afloat despite playing behind a bad offensive line and throwing mostly to backups. Without Saleh and Jones, the 49ers might be 2-5.
Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
8. Buffalo Bills
The Bills have yet to put forth a complete effort in any of their first six games, but they have a winning record with an opportunity to switch gears coming out of the bye week. For all the talk about lack of weapons surrounding reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, running back James Cook, who averages 5.0 yards per carry, has shown the ability to be a true difference-maker.
Ralph Ventre, Buffalo Bills On SI
7. Green Bay Packers
The Packers have the talent to win the Super Bowl but are far less than the sum of their parts. A great pass rush should mean a turnover-producing defense, but that hasn’t been the case. The Packers have only three takeaways. Jordan Love is among the NFL leaders in passer rating and yards per attempt but the offense runs in fits and starts. Green Bay is an NFC-best 4-1-1, anyway, so that is the silver lining.
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
6. Los Angeles Rams
They can adapt and they can evolve. The Rams were without Puka Nacua, and instead of retrofitting another player into his role, they changed their entire offense, using a tight end-heavy approach to dismantle the Jaguars. The Rams only use one tight end in their offense, but on Sunday they ran the highest amount of three-tight-end formations in the NFL in nearly a decade.
Brock Vierra, Los Angeles Rams On SI
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Staying healthy is going to be the biggest key for the Buccaneers to make a significant run in the latter half of the season. Injuries have been an issue that could really hold them back. Now with Mike Evans being out likely until the end of the season and Chris Godwin’s injury holding a lot of question marks, Jason Licht and the front office may need to make some moves before the trade deadline.
Logan Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI
4. Philadelphia Eagles
Over the last few years, pundits and fans alike have picked the weakest point of the Eagles' season and have gone into full panic mode, just to see the team sort out their issues and enter the postseason as strong as anyone. While Philadelphia has some weaknesses to address, we've learned that the Eagles once again will be as big a threat to win the Super Bowl as any team in the NFL.
Scott Neville, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
3. Detroit Lions
A lot of teams talk about the next-man-up mentality. Detroit’s coaching staff has done a masterful job of keeping players lower on the depth chart prepared and engaged. Even though the Lions played on Monday against a good Buccaneers with essentially a whole new secondary, they gave up nine points. Detroit has one of the best coaches and coaching staffs in the National Football League.
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Take it from Rashee Rice, who until Sunday was a spectator over the season’s first six games. Asked what he learned during his time away, Rice was revealing: “How each week, we figure out what we're doing wrong and we fix it right away.” After they struggled on offense over the season’s first three games, they’ve scored early and often to take pressure off their defense, which ranks among the NFL’s top three in fewest points allowed (17.7 per game).
Zak Gilbert, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
1. Indianapolis Colts
This team is as resilient as it is efficient. Shane Steichen has the offense operating at a surgical level. The efficiency is something that has been mentioned constantly, but how it’s continued to win shows its resilience. The Colts fought a tough Rams team (and should have won), beat down a fantastic Broncos defense and decimated a good Chargers defense. The Colts still have a lot of work to do, but they are vibrantly displaying efficiency and resiliency.
Drake Wally, Indianapolis Colts On SI