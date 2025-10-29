On SI Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: Buyers? Sellers? And Who’s No. 1?
Fresh off another convincing win, the Indianapolis Colts remain the No. 1 team in the On SI NFL Power Rankings for Week 9.
The On SI power rankings are voted on by our team publishers and writers. The Colts received more than half the first-place votes. The Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills also received at least one first-place vote.
The Colts clobbered the Titans 38-14 last week to improve to 7-1. Five of their wins have been by at least 14 points. However, their eight opponents have a combined winning percentage of .393. The final nine opponents have a combined winning percentage of .554, which is the sixth-toughest, according to Tankathon.
Here are this week’s rankings, from worst to first, along with a look ahead to the NFL trade deadline. Which teams should buy and which should sell before Nov. 4?
32. Tennessee Titans
At 1-7 and still without a win in the AFC South, the Titans should have a blazing “for sale” sign posted outside Nissan Stadium. Save for their obviously talented rookies and star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, nobody should be safe on a roster built only to rebuild as the franchise searches for a new coach.
Lane Mills, Tennessee Titans on SI
31. New Orleans Saints
The Saints are 1-7 and clear sellers at the deadline. If they really wanted to go all in on a fire sale, veterans such as Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan and Rashid Shaheed could be moved for draft capital. We're starting to see the MLB-style trade deadline enter the NFL ranks, and New Orleans has the ability to really take advantage of a down year.
Scott Neville, New Orleans Saints On SI
30. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins showed some life in their rout of the Falcons on Sunday, but it doesn’t change the fact this is a team more likely headed for a roster overhaul than looking to add pieces for a late-season run. Even more, it would be borderline shocking to see the Dolphins acquire a veteran given the uncertainty over who’ll be in the charge next season.
Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
29. New York Jets
The Jets won their first game, 39-38, in thrilling fashion over the Bengals to bring just a little hope to the rebuild. While that was fun, the 1-7 AFC bottom-feeders are clear sellers. Breece Hall will be the most interesting name to watch.
Scott Neville, New York Jets On SI
28. Cleveland Browns
At 2-6 heading into their bye week, this Browns’ season is over. Their roster is very expensive and not that good. At the trade deadline, they should be sellers. Players including Jerome Ford, David Njoku and Shelby Harris should be available as the Browns stockpile draft picks to build for the future.
Nick Pedone, Cleveland Browns On SI
27. New York Giants
The Giants are in a Catch-22. On the one hand, it would behoove them to add another playmaker to aid the development of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. However, the cost for adding such a playmaker would probably be a Day 2 pick, and the Giants don’t have their third-round pick after trading it away this year to acquire Dart. The Giants would be better off being sellers and moving players who aren’t in their long-term plans, such as offensive lineman Evan Neal and receiver Jalin Hyatt.
Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
26. Carolina Panthers
Carolina’s 31-point loss to Buffalo obliterates the idea that it's one trade away from contending. However, that doesn’t make it sellers, either. The only piece that really makes sense to move is running back Chuba Hubbard, who’s been stuck in neutral all season and has been surpassed by Rico Dowdle, who’s a surprise, breakout star.
Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
25. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are 2-5 coming out of the bye with matchups against the Jaguars, Cowboys, Chargers and Chiefs, and two games against the Broncos. It is not looking pretty. Las Vegas should be sellers at the deadline, but trading any player(s) other teams would want would effectively signal a rebuild, which the Raiders’ front office has been reluctant to admit.
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., & Ezekiel Trezevant IV Las Vegas Raiders On SI
24. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are staring 3-5 in the face at the deadline and have just five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They absolutely should be sellers. However, general manager Terry Fontenot is overseeing what looks to be his fifth-straight losing season. Can he really afford to throw in the towel on 2025 and keep his job?
Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI
23. Arizona Cardinals
Neither. The Cardinals are 2-5 and poised to have somewhere around a top-10 pick, though their roster is simultaneously not good enough to turn things around while not being bad enough to warrant a fire sale. Arizona shouldn’t make moves until it has certainty at the quarterback position with Kyler Murray, though that won’t be decided until after the season.
Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
22. Cincinnati Bengals
A few days ago, I would’ve told you they should be buyers, but after their Week 8 collapse against the Jets, they need to earn their way back into buyer status. A win over the Bears would get them to 4-5. They have some obvious needs ahead of the deadline. If they beat Chicago, they should buy. If they lose, they should sell. What a difference one game makes. Cincinnati may be willing to add defensive help if they can beat Chicago to improve to 2-2 with Joe Flacco at quarterback.
James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
21. Chicago Bears
GM Ryan Poles has proven that he’s more than willing to swing a deal. However, he should bow out of the trade market in 2025. The Bears are too inconsistent to be considered contenders this year; they aren’t buyers. They’re also too competitive to give up on a playoff run; they shouldn’t be sellers. Instead, Poles should let Ben Johnson use the rest of the season to figure out who he wants to build the future around.
Bryan Perez, Chicago Bears on SI
20. Dallas Cowboys
In the words of Dak Prescott, the Cowboys’ inconsistency through eight weeks is “unacceptable.” If the Cowboys want to contend, they need to be aggressive buyers at the deadline. The team needs help at all three levels on defense, and they have the draft capital to make a move. Whether it be safety, linebacker or defensive end, the Cowboys need to make a splash, or the season could turn south with a difficult stretch of games coming up.
Josh Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys on SI
19. Minnesota Vikings
There’s really no reason for the Vikings to buy before the deadline because they’re inconsistent, injured and about to resume playing with a pseudo-rookie quarterback. The odds of them catching the Packers or Lions is low, and they’re not a lock to be in the mix for a wild-card spot by season’s end. Now would be a good time to sell, especially if they can find a taker for tight end T.J. Hockenson and massive cap hits looming in 2026 and 2027.
Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
18. Houston Texans
The Texans’ offense came alive for one of its better performances of the season vs. the 49ers, but there’s room for Houston to be a buyer at the deadline for that side of the ball. Defensively, this team has remained elite and well-rounded, but the offense has been shaky. Taking a swing on a running back or offensive lineman for added stability around C.J. Stroud wouldn’t hurt.
Jared Koch, Houston Texans On SI
17. Baltimore Ravens
With hope renewed and their skid snapped, coupled with the rest of the division losing on Sunday, the Ravens should be looking to add one more difference-making piece on their resurgent, revamped defense to take the unit over the top. Acquiring a proven edge defender or interior defensive linemen capable of pressuring the quarterback would be just what they need to make this roster feel complete again.
Josh Reed, Baltimore Ravens On SI
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have been one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market since hiring general manager James Gladstone, making deals involving Travis Hunter, Christian Kirk, Tank Bigsby, Tyson Campbell, Luke Fortner and Fred Johnson. They should continue to be aggressive now that they have a window to compete, with a focus on finding help on the defensive side of the ball.
John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
15. Washington Commanders
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
The addition of safety Kyle Dugger is a good start for the Steelers, but it’s not enough. They need to remain buyers before the deadline as they try to remain contenders after back-to-back losses. They still need a wide receiver addition and more defensive help, with cornerback and defensive tackle being lingering options.
Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
13. Seattle Seahawks
If they can’t find a buyer for struggling but talented corner Riq Woolen, the Seahawks’ top priority should be landing an upgrade at right guard over Anthony Bradford. He’s a decent run blocker but his pass protection has been a major liability for two-and-a-half seasons. A vet who can help keep Sam Darnold upright for the stretch run is certainly worth a Day 3 pick.
Tim Weaver, Seattle Seahawks on SI
12. New England Patriots
For the first time since 2021, the Patriots are in position to be meaningful buyers at the deadline. With more than $50 million in salary cap space, the Pats are one of the few teams capable of meeting the monetary desires of several notable names rumored to be on the market. While fans continue to clamor for an additional receiver or running back, adding depth along their defensive front will be their most likely target.
Mike D’Abate, New England Patriots On SI
11. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are 5-3 but coming off a brutal loss to the Texans, and they’re once again one of the most injured teams in the league. One player simply cannot make up for the losses of Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Which means the 49ers probably won’t win the Super Bowl this year, so they should be prudent. Don’t trade away any future first-round picks. And if a team wants to take Jauan Jennings off their hands, trade him.
Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
10. Los Angeles Chargers
After trading for edge rusher Odafe Oweh, the Chargers could use help at running back. Najee Harris is out for the season and first-rounder Omarion Hampton doesn’t have a return date. Behind third-stringer Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins is dealing with an injury. They could also add offensive line help, but it’s hard to imagine anything worth buying hits the trade block. An obvious backfield target could be Breece Hall of the Jets.
Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
9. Denver Broncos
The Broncos could be buyers. Entering Week 8, this team was as healthy as it gets, with all 53 active players practicing in full on Friday before the game. That changed, with several players going down vs. Dallas, including star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos’ tight end room has been hit pretty hard. I could see Denver maneuvering for a tight end or a wide receiver ahead of the deadline.
Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Los Angeles Rams
Sitting at 5-2, the Rams added Roger McCreary to their secondary on Monday but both their Super Bowl runs in the Sean McVay era were spurred by adding an outside linebacker. In 2018, it was Dante Fowler Jr. In 2021, it was Von Miller. In 2025, who that player might be could be the difference between championship success and another early playoff exit.
Brock Vierra, Los Angeles Rams On SI
6. Buffalo Bills
With the Patriots threatening the Bills’ AFC East supremacy, Brandon Beane should be working the phones non-stop through the deadline. The Bills have holes at multiple positions, and that's before starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver was lost to a long-term arm injury. While rookie Maxwell Hairston's Week 8 debut eased some concern at cornerback, the Bills are undermanned at safety and defensive tackle. They could also use added juice in the receiving corps.
Ralph Ventre, Buffalo Bills On SI
5. Detroit Lions
The Lions will certainly be buyers at the trade deadline. With another opportunity to make a deep playoff run, general manager Brad Holmes should be targeting a cornerback, a defensive end and an offensive lineman to add depth to a team that has serious hopes of ending the season hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. The question will be if they decide to make a splash and target a high-priced, impact player, which the team has largely avoided.
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
4. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are open for business with an eye for defensive linemen. Kansas City’s pass rush needs some juice, and Brett Veach has traditionally been active at the deadline. This time, though, he has only six picks in the upcoming draft (first through fifth rounds, another in the fifth and none in Rounds 6 and 7), something that could tie his hands. But few front offices are more creative than Kansas City’s.
Zak Gilbert, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
3. Green Bay Packers
The Packers have the best record in the NFC but, once the playoffs arrive, can their coverage hold up long enough for Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary to get to the quarterback? Their key free-agent pickup at cornerback, Nate Hobbs, was benched for the win at Pittsburgh. So, the Packers could use a starting-caliber cornerback, but would they trade away another draft pick after giving up two firsts for Parsons?
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles sit at 6-2 as the defending Super Bowl champions and will certainly be looking to buy at the deadline. Adding to their pass rush has been the talk of the town, but Howie Roseman will likely explore any and all ways to improve the roster.
Scott Neville, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
1. Indianapolis Colts
Buyers in the biggest way. The Colts are decimated with injuries at cornerback and defensive end but need the latter more than the former. Given that Indy opened up $3-plus million in cap space by restructuring cornerback Kenny Moore’s contract, it makes sense that they should execute a trade. They’re ready to win now and should give Lou Anarumo somewhat of a difference-maker on his side of the ball.
Drake Wally, Indianapolis Colts On SI