PRCA Results: Thrilling 92nd Old Fort Days Rodeo Comes To A Close
The 92nd annual Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith, Arkansas came to a close on Saturday.
While the rodeo started off with a weather scare that caused the cancellation of its parade, the rest of the event went off without a hitch and featured seven full days of rodeo excitement.
24-year old Creek Young from Rogersville, MO took first place in bull riding on Adnrews Rodeo's No. -101 with a score of 87, while 23-year-old Weston Patterson of Waverly, KS beat out the pack on Lil Brother (Andrews Rodeo) with 88 points. You can find all the winners for the Old Fort Days Rodeo below.
Old Fort Days Rodeo Results
(For full results visit ProRodeo.com)
Bareback Riding
1. Luke Thrash, 85.5 points
2. Rhett Robbins and Bodee Lammers (tie), 85 points
Steer Wrestling
1. Riley Duval, 8.6 seconds
2. Cody Devers, 8.9 seconds
3. Shane Frey and Mason Couch (tie), 9.7 seconds
Team Roping
1. Lighting Aguilera & Wyatt Cox, 3.7 seconds
2. Braxton Culpepper & Brad Culpepper, 3.8 seconds
3. Dustin Egusquiza & J.C. Flake / Cory Kidd V & Dustin Davis (tie), 4.0 seconds
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Weston Patterson, 88 points
2. Carson Neal, 87.5 points
3. Shea Fournier, 87points
Tie-Down Roping
1. McKade Wickett, 19.2 seconds
2. Roy Lee, 19.4 seconds
3. Chase Thrasher, 19.8 seconds
Barrel Racing
1. Taycie Matthews, 16.67 seconds
2. Jordan Driver, 16.72
3. Hailey Kinsel, 16.73
Bull Riding
1. Creek Young, 87 points
2. Jesse Hopper, 81 points
3. Bode Spence, 79 points
