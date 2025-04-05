Shareef & Shaqir O'Neal Talk Priceline Goggles, Final Four, Shaq's Sneaker Legacy
College basketball fans tuned into the Final Four caught a glimpse of one of basketball's biggest families sitting courtside — wearing some interesting technology.
Shareef O'Neal and Shaqir O'Neal debuted Priceline's "Actual Reality Goggles" – a clever play on VR goggles that make travel dreams a reality. It's the brand's boldest (and funniest) innovation yet.
Yes, it's an April Fools drop – but there's a deeper message behind the prank. The goggles serve as a reminder that dream travel is within reach with Priceline.
As part of the fun campaign, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with the O'Neal brothers about the marketing campaign, sneakers, and more.
What made you want to partner with Priceline on this marketing campaign?
Shareef: For us, it wasn't just a cool concept — we really understood what Priceline was trying to do, and how they used the AR Goggles as symbolism was dope. It's that vibe of stop just dreaming, go live it.
Life's too short to be watching from the sidelines. That hit home for us, and it's dope to see how they're actually helping people make those trips happen with real travel deals.
Shaqir: Yo, that whole "dream scrolling" thing really hit different. We all from time to time just scroll through spots we wanna hit but never actually make it happen.
So, it's dope seeing Priceline flip the script and make travel way easier and cheaper. And they're doing it with basketball and jokes? That's a vibe. We were all in from the jump.
What have the reactions been like to the Actual Reality Goggles?
Shaqir: When we first saw the goggles, we couldn't stop laughing. They're wild. Yeah, we're getting some looks, but honestly, we couldn't stop laughing at people's reactions. It's just pure fun.
And sometimes, you gotta hit people with something unexpected to remind them that their dreams don't have to stay dreams. If we can do that in our own ridiculous way, then we're winning.
Shareef: Seeing these pop up online has been wild. Like, "Yo, are these even real?" The reactions have been hilarious.
Props to Priceline for finding a way to get people talking and laughing — but also lowkey reminding everyone there's a whole world out there. You just gotta stop stalling, book it, and go.
It's a funny prank. Who is the biggest prankster in your family?
Shareef: The biggest pranksters in my family are for sure my Dad and Shaqir - they're both super funny and always willing to pull a prank.
Shaqir: Hmmm… the biggest prankster. Probably me! Just cause I'm the funniest one! I'd definitely say me and Reef.
Switching gears to sneakers, what shoes are you wearing on and off the court?
Shareef: On the court, I'm wearing the new Reebok sneaker that I helped create; it was a dope process to see an idea come to life, so I'm definitely going to go with those. Off the court, I'm usually in some slides or Vans.
Shaqir: For me on the court, I'm wearing some Kobe's or Lebron's, and then off the court, I really love Uggs and Maison Margiella shoes.
Who do you think has the best signature sneaker line among active players right now?
Shareef: I'd definitely say of all time, Kobe has the best sneaker line, but for active players, there is a girl in the WNBA named Sabrina Ionescu, she definitely has the best shoes out right now.
Shaqir: Hmmm, I would probably say James Harden; I really like his designs, and they're comfortable.
Where do you rank your dad's sneaker legacy?
Shareef: I would definitely rank my Dad's Sneaker Legacy top three based on sales and the way his whole shoe company is set up, he makes it affordable and accessible for all kids, which I think is awesome! It sold over 600 million pairs, and I'd also say his Reebok shoe and the classic Shaq-nosis shoe!
Shaqir: Top five, for sure. He's got some pretty iconic shoes, and the sales are crazy.
Last question: In a Space Jam game, what sneakers would you wear against aliens?
Shareef: I would definitely wear Kobe 4's.
Shaqir: Okay, so the shoes I would wear are the Off-White Hyper Dunks.
