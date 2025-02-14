Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses life as an NBA Rising Star
As hosts for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, Golden State Warriors players have the honor of welcoming the league's festivities to the Chase Center for the first time. Similarly, making his own All-Star debut is second-year big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.
From averaging nearly a double double off the bench to poster dunks over the likes of Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, Jackson-Davis has made his presence felt in his first season and a half for the Warriors.
Now as a member of Warriors legend Chris Mullin's "Team C" in the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars - and with a new All-Star Weekend on-court format - Jackson-Davis has a chance to face the NBA All-Star rosters, should his team win out.
Ahead of the festivities, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Jackson-Davis about NBA All-Star Weekend, his adidas rotation and how he takes care of his body during the grind of the season.
Coming from a long-time adidas school at Indiana, was it always your next move to stick with the brand as you moved to the NBA? What about adidas made sense for you and your footwear choices?
"Playing in adidas for the last four years with Indiana and then signing a NlL deal with them my senior year was good fit. Connecting with Langston (Langston Morris-Walker, adidas' Director of Basketball Sports Marketing) going into the draft and my agent telling me they wanted to sign me again, it all made sense.
I already built all those connections and I liked adidas. I liked wearing their footwear. I liked their clothes, so we signed another deal and I'm very happy."
What does your current adidas sneaker rotation look like on and off the court?
"I'm wearing adizeros and sometimes I wear the Dame's. I have a few Antmans, but I haven't pulled them out yet. I'm probably gonna pull them out here soon, but those are my main three and then off the court just adidas slides. I'm pretty chill with that stuff. I wear shell toes as well."
In college, you were part of the NIL era, so you had a chance to work with brands - like adidas - before you went pro. What was that experience like?
"That was great. Being able to just use your name, image and likeness - signing cards, getting money for that, posting stuff on Instagram, having a following and being able to use that following to connect or build or grow other businesses - whether it be large businesses or small businesses.
I worked a lot with smaller businesses and helping promote them, so I thought it was really cool to give back to the community that way and obviously getting compensated for that was great as well."
How does it feel to be among the league's top rising stars while hosting All-Star Weekend in your backyard?
"I think it's really cool. I think it's a unique experience, just being able to call myself a rising star is a blessing, so I definitely won't take for granted. It is something I work very hard to do - but at the same time, just going out there remembering it's just basketball - just playing hard, being able to see some of my fellow peers. I know my team, I played against some of them in college like Zach Edey, but it's gonna be a lot of fun.
Although you're an up-and-coming player - everybody in the league battle bumps and bruises here and there - what's your recovery regiment to help you during the grind of the NBA season?
"It all depends. I really just listen to what my coaches have to say. Normatec, sleep pods, cold tank, things of that nature just to make sure my body is always replenished and refreshed. Obviously fluids, like RECOVER 180, an organic hydration drink that's really good that I like a lot.
What about RECOVER 180 made sense for you, both as a hydration tool and a brand to partner with?
"First, what they stand for and what they are. Organic hydration in general is great. Knowing where your product comes from and just the way it tastes.
When I got to meet them, the whole RECOVER 180 team, it was a vibe. There's a lot of great vibes and those are the type of people that I want to work with, so it was an easy choice for me and I'm glad I made it."
Of all the events at NBA All-Star Weekend - and as one of the hosts in your first All-Star - what are you most looking forward to?
"Playing is definitely my number one thing what I'm excited most about. But probably with the festivities, seeing the dunk contest. I know it'll be a lot of fun. Just seeing the city so alive and being able to see people come in and show what San Francisco is all about, I think that's gonna be really cool to see as well."
NBA All-Star Weekend tips off on Feb. 14 with the Castrol Rising Stars and culminated on Feb. 16 with the 74th NBA All-Star Game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
