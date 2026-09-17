10 Iconic Air Jordan Sneakers Sitting on Shelves Right Now

NBA legend Michael Jordan has an unmatched resume in basketball and the footwear industry. But even the GOAT must contend with changing consumer tastes and challenging economic conditions. After The Last Dance, every Air Jordan flew off shelves. Now, even the most iconic colorways are collecting dust.

This is not a bad thing for fans, as it means they can easily choose from multiple rare retro releases at retail price. Below are ten iconic Air Jordan sneakers sitting on shelves right now, and how to buy them online.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned"

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" colorway was released on May 2, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $145 in adult sizes at Foot Locker. Even better, the asking price is below $100 in most sizes on the resale platform StockX.

Inspired by the Chicago Bulls-themed colorway that landed Jordan in hot water with the league office, the "Banned" colorway commemorates how Jordan's sneakers changed the game. Everything from dates to messages to red X's tells the story of Jordan's banned sneakers.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter" colorway was released on August 1, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $185 in most adult sizes at Nike. Plus, the average resale price is $138 on StockX.

When Jordan retired from the game, he penned a love letter with "Much Love and Respect." This version of his first signature sneaker artfully replicates that sensitive message with soft tones and premium materials.

Air Jordan 3 "True Blue"

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" was released on July 18, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $230 at Foot Locker. However, the asking price is well below $200 in most sizes on StockX.

This OG colorway came back with a twist - a lighter shade of True Blue. But all of the fan-favorite details remain the same. Surprisingly, a decade wasn't long enough for fans to want another retro release.

Air Jordan 3 "Laser"

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway was released on August 22, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $230 in adult sizes at Foot Locker. Once again, the asking price is south of $200 in most sizes on StockX.

Jordan Brand gifted Jordan a laser-engraved Air Jordan 3 colorway for his 40th birthday in February 2003. It instantly became one of the most elusive Air Jordan colorways of all time. Jumpman waited 23 years to release the sneakers, and now they are widely available online.

Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow"

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway was released on September 5, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $220 in adult sizes at Nike. Currently, the average resale price is $179 on StockX.

The "Rare Air" theme plays with the idea of sampling errors and factory mistakes to create a one-of-one feel. The iconic colorway just returned for the first time in 20 years and did not get the hype it deserved.

Air Jordan 6 "Oreo"

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Oreo" colorway was released on August 8, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $215 in adult sizes (before discounts) at Nike. Currently, the average resale price is $175 on StockX.

The "Oreo" colorway sports a black-and-white look, complete with a speckled midsole for a sweet aesthetic. One sticking point for some fans will always be the Jumpman logo replacing the Nike Air branding on the heels.

Air Jordan 8 "Chrome"

The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" colorway was released on August 29, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $215 in most adult sizes at Foot Locker. However, asking prices on the resale market are still hovering around the retail price.

This smoked-out colorway sports a mix of black and white for a stealthy aesthetic. Everything from the iconic design elements to the chrome accents makes it a must-have for old-school fans.

Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue"

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" colorway dropped on April 18, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $195 in adult sizes at Foot Locker. Currently, the average resale price is $133 on StockX.

As someone who loves Jordan's 11th signature sneaker, especially in UNC Tar Heels colors, I can't figure out why these legendary kicks didn't sell out. Either way, fans can feast on the resale market.

Air Jordan 12 "Bucks"

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Idols Become Rivals" was released on September 12, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes for a retail price of $215 in adult sizes at Nike. Currently, the asking price for most sizes is just below the retail price on resale websites.

Ray Allen's player-exclusive colorways with the Milwaukee Bucks inspired this rare release. It tells the story of Allen watching Jordan, competing against him, and being one of the first Jordan Brand athletes.

Air Jordan 13 "Flint"

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway was released on August 1, 2026. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers for $215 in adult sizes at Nike. Currently, there are not many savings opportunities on resale websites.

Jordan was originally meant to debut the "Flint" colorway in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game, but a uniform change prevented it. Nevertheless, it is one of the most beloved colorways of the Air Jordan 13.

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