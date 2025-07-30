Giannis Antetokounmpo's 7th Nike Basketball Shoe Is Out Now
Just as NBA fans can always count on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo filling up the stat sheet every night, athletes can rely on his signature sneaker line year after year.
Earlier this month, Nike unveiled Antetokounmpo's seventh signature basketball shoe — the Nike Giannis Freak 7.
Not only does the Nike Giannis Freak 7 improve upon its performance technology, but it also arrives at a lower retail price than previous iterations. Below is everything athletes and fans must know about Antetokounmpo's newest kicks.
The Nike Giannis Freak 7 officially launched in the "Ignition" colorway on Tuesday, July 29. Online shoppers can buy the new basketball shoes for $115 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods, Nike, and other major footwear retailers.
The "Ignition" colorway sports a Total Orange upper contrasted by Black on the sides of the shoes. The Nike Swoosh logo pops off in Hyper Pink and Light Lemon Twist to complete the high-energy aesthetic.
The Nike Giannis Freak 7 features a new silhouette built to power the game's hardest-working hoopers. It was designed with a particular movement in mind: the most lethal Euro step in all of basketball.
Nike designers developed a new "Antetokounmpo" traction pattern that features a more rigid feel on the lateral side of the silhouette and a smooth ride medially, helping hoopers create critical separation and leave defenders in the dust.
For the first time in Nike Basketball history, the new traction pattern pairs with a full-length, wall-to-wall Cushlon 3.0 midsole.
Additionally, the midsole, outsole, and upper of the Nike Giannis Freak 7 all feature mechanically engineered grooves that flex and compress. Nike spared no expense on this $115 performance basketball shoe.
Despite growing up an adidas fan, Antetokounmpo signed with Nike because the brand agreed to give his brother a sneaker deal. The investment paid off as Antetokounmpo has become the best power forward in the NBA.
Antetokounmpo signed a contract extension with Nike in 2017, which included a signature sneaker line. Antetokounmpo's signature sneaker line launched in June 2019, and is now on its seventh installment.
