How Many Premier League Clubs Are Owned by Americans?
The Friedkin Group completed its takeover of Everton from Blue Heaven Holdings, making the Toffees the newest Premier League club with an American majority owner.
Back in Sept. 2024, The Friedkin Group announced its plan to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake in Everton. Led by American businessman Dan Friedkin, The Friedkin Group already owns Serie A's AS Roma and now is adding a Premier League club to its long list of investments.
The transaction is just one of many taking over the sport. As soccer continues to grow in the United States, more and more American investors, athletes and celebrities are staking their claim in teams across Europe. Unlike Tom Brady's Birmingham City or Rob McElhenney's Wrexham, though, Premier League clubs belong to the most competitive league in Europe.
The Friedkin Group will soon learn what it takes to succeed in England's top-flight, a lesson other Americans have received as owners of Premier League clubs.
With The Friedkin Group's completed takeover of Everton, there are now 10 Premier League clubs owned by Americans. Half of England's top-flight, including four of the "Big Six" clubs, all have American majority owners.
The number is subject to change every season depending on new agreements or the relegation/promotion of teams. For instance, if Ipswich Town return to the Championship, the Premier League will lose an American-owned club.
Liverpool were the last American-owned team to win the Premier League.
Every Premier League Club With American Majority Owners
Premier League Club
Majority Owner
Arsenal
Stan Kroenke
Aston Villa
V Sports
Bournemotuh
Bill Foley
Chelsea
Clearlake Capital
Crystal Palace
John Textor
Everton
The Friedkin Group
Fulham
Shahid Khan
Ipswich Town
Gamechanger 20
Liverpool
Fenway Sports Group
Manchester United
Glazer Family
Many of the American owners of Premier League clubs also own other teams across a variety of sports. Along with Arsenal, the Kroenkes own MLS’s Colorado Rapids, the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.
Fenway Sports Group owns Liverpool, the MLB's Boston Red Sox and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. The Glazer Family owns Manchester United and the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
John Textor, who owns both Lyon and Crystal Palace, was in talks to purchase Everton, but the American could not be a part of two ownership groups in the same league, leaving the door open for The Friedkin Group to step in and complete its purchase.