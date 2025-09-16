Angel Reese's Signature Reebok Sneakers Launch This Week
Over the past few years, WNBA players have proven they are just as influential, if not more, than their NBA counterparts in the footwear industry.
More women's hoopers are getting new signature sneaker lines at a rapid pace. None of the new shoes this year has garnered more attention than the upcoming silhouette from Angel Reese and Reebok.
The Chicago Sky forward has missed the WNBA Playoffs this year, but she will still grab headlines this week. Reese's highly anticipated first signature basketball shoe with Reebok finally hits shelves on Thursday.
Release Information
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 will launch at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, September 18. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes at Reebok.com and other select retailers.
Fans will get to choose from three exciting colorways that are true to Reese's unapologetic personality: "Mebounds," "Diamond Dust," and "Receipts Ready."
Will the sneakers sell out? It is tough to say, as no one knows how many units of the shoes Reebok manufactured. Shoppers who miss the drop can try their luck on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Tech Specs
There is no denying the Reebok Angel Reese 1 looks sharp on and off the court — not an easy accomplishment for modern performance basketball shoes. But do they perform well?
The tech specs are promising. The shoes tout Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper inspired by Reese's elegance and strength while providing stability and durability.
Meanwhile, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds structure for powerful players like Reese. Judging by Reese's output this season, the shoes are ready to perform at the highest levels of basketball.
Details
Everything from the shape of the silhouette down to Reese's signature logo is a fusion of performance innovation and expressive design. It is built to match Reese's dynamic on-court dominance and culture-driving presence off it.
Basketball fans and sneakerheads are excited for the launch and are looking forward to the future colorways announced for the Reebok Angel Reese 1. The shoe dominated WNBA courts this summer and could take over the footwear industry this winter.
