Anthony Edwards on Adidas AE 2: "Best Basketball Shoes Ever Created"
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has dominated footwear headlines from across the globe this week. Edwards has fueled basketball and sneaker excitement as part of his first-ever tour of China.
All of the highlights from the multi-city tour have been amazing as Edwards' unapologetic style collides with the hotbed of basketball culture. So far, the biggest news was Edwards debuting the highly anticipated adidas AE 2.
As if there were not enough highlights stemming from the tour, Edwards made one of his boldest claims yet that is sure to dominate headlines for the next few days. Check out the video shared by Complex Sneakers on social media and a full breakdown of his strong quote.
When discussing his newly unveiled second signature sneaker, the adidas AE 2, Edwards said, "I just think these are the best basketball shoes to ever be created. Especially, if you're a hooper, man. You want to be comfortable, go get you a pair, try them out."
Currently, there is no official launch information for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. Adidas has not yet announced a release date, pricing, or tech specs for the highly anticipated basketball shoe.
However, whenever Edwards' sophomore sneaker does hit shelves, fans can expect an incredibly high level of demand. Edwards' first basketball shoe was a smash hit, staying on top of the NBA for two full seasons.
Edwards is not finished touring China, so fans can expect more headlines from the truly authentic superstar spreading basketball diplomacy. In the meantime, Edwards has thrown down the gauntlet with his bold claim of having the best basketball shoe ever created.
Even better, the adidas AE 1 is still available in several styles on the adidas website as well as select retailers. Now is a great time to grab Edwards' debut hoop shoe before it is officially retired in favor of the adidas AE 2.
The 2025-26 NBA season is quickly approaching, so fans can expect more heat from Edwards and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
