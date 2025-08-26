Damian Lillard's Adidas Sneakers Heat Up With 2 New Colorways
It will be some time before Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard makes his highly anticipated return to the court. In the meantime, Lillard's signature sneaker line with adidas is moving full steam ahead.
In July, adidas launched Lillard's tenth signature basketball shoe - the adidas Dame X. Best of all, Lillard's new hoop shoe marks a milestone as the first adidas Basketball signature shoe under $100, without compromising innovation.
Since its launch, the adidas Dame X has dropped in several exciting colorways. Now, the performance model has two more eye-catching styles slated to hit shelves soon.
The Dame X "Electric Pink" and "Black Sulfur" retail for $95 in adult sizes and will be available exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers from September 1, 2025. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each shoe.
adidas Dame X "Electric Pink"
The Dame X "Electric Pink" colorway features a Beam Pink upper contrasted by Core Black detailing around the top of the shoe. Meanwhile, adidas branding and Lillard's logo pop off the shoe in Lucid Pink.
Tech specs for the performance model include a Lightstrike midsole that delivers lightweight comfort and long-lasting responsiveness. Its stretch-woven material is built for dynamic movement. Lastly, the generative rubber outsole provides reliable grip on the court.
adidas Dame X "Black Sulfur"
The Dame X "Black Sulfur" colorway features an Iron Metallic upper complemented by Core Black detailing around the top and sides of the shoe. Meanwhile, adidas branding and Lillard's logo pop off the shoe in Lucid Blue.
Like every other colorway, the "Black Sulfur" features the same strong performance technology at an unbelievable price. Fans can expect more colorways of the adidas Dame X to hit shelves in adult and kid sizing throughout the year.
The 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner, and fans can expect more heat from Lillard's signature adidas sneaker line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
