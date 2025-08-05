Adidas Celebrates Anthony Edwards' Birthday in Iconic Video
August 5 marks the birthday of No. 5. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards turns 24 years old today, which means he is entering the prime of his career.
However, Edwards is already in a class unto himself. The NBA All-Star has made Minnesota one of the hottest markets in the league, and his first signature adidas basketball shoe has dominated the past two seasons.
Adidas recognizes that Edwards' star power extends beyond the basketball court. That is why adidas Originals recently enlisted him alongside a star-studded roster of athletes, actors, and musicians to star in a new global campaign.
Edwards appeared throughout the campaign, but adidas Originals recently shared a never-before-seen video of the signature athlete casually discussing his superstardom while on the set for filming.
In the 37-second video, Edwards' authentic swagger was on full display. Edwards discussed his unwavering confidence, icon status, and charisma — all qualities he has more of than most NBA players.
Of course, adidas Originals is a different branch of the Thee Stripes family compared to its basketball division. Adidas Hoops has not yet posted about Edwards' birthday, but that could change as the day progresses.
Edwards debuted the adidas AE 1 during the 2023-24 NBA season and wore the mid and low versions of the shoe throughout the past two seasons.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe has kept athletes and fans on their toes by releasing in dozens of exciting colorways.
Just as important as the shoe has been the aggressive marketing campaign, where adidas has taken on other brands and top stars in the league. It also helps that Edwards has played at an unbelievable level and is entering the conversation as the face of the NBA.
However, sneakerheads are always eager to see what is next, and they are ready for the adidas AE 2. So far, adidas has been tight-lipped about Edwards' second signature sneaker.
Adidas has dropped Easter eggs for Edwards' sophomore sneaker here and there over the past few months. The biggest tease was a brief sneak peek during an earnings call back in March. Unfortunately, there is still no release information for the adidas AE 2.
Besides Edwards' second signature sneaker, the brand is also planning on launching a budget-friendly line for Edwards next year as well. Adidas and Edwards agreed to a massive contract extension in July 2024, which shows both parties have a bright future together.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
The Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 93" just restocked online.
The Nike Ja 3 sold out quickly after its launch.
PUMA unveils LaMelo Ball's fifth signature sneaker.
The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Lakers Home" colorway restocked online.