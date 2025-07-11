Bronny James vs. Cooper Flagg: Who Had the Better Sneakers?
Thursday night's NBA Summer League Game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers pitted two young stars with completely different stories against each other.
Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg entered the game as the top pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, while Lakers sophomore Bronny James is on the fringes of the league.
Additionally, Flagg is the future face of New Balance, and James is the son of Nike's most popular active NBA player. So, which player wore the better basketball shoes in the highly anticipated game?
Flagg signed a multi-year sneaker deal with New Balance in August 2024. The Boston-based brand billed it as "the intelligent choice" in its marketing campaign.
Flagg does not yet have his own signature sneaker line, but has quickly adopted the New Balance Hesi Low v2 as his go-to hoop shoe. Last night, Flagg wore the New Balance Hesi Low v2 "Electric Sky with Light Chrome Blue and White" colorway.
The shoes have a retail price of $110 on the New Balance website, but have already sold out in most sizes. The silver lining is that fans should be able to find their size in different colorways.
Meanwhile, James wore the Nike LeBron 20 "Drew League" colorway. His father and teammate, LeBron, debuted the choral-colored kicks during his legendary performance at the Drew League in 2022, and they are finally hitting shelves after two years.
The production cycle for the Nike LeBron 20 ended years ago, as the Lakers forward has already debuted his 21st and 22nd signature sneakers. Plus, the Nike LeBron 23 is on the way this fall.
However, the Nike LeBron 20 remains one of the most popular models in the line from recent years, and fans still cannot get enough of it. Fans can shop the signature Nike LeBron collection on Nike's website.
Neither Flagg nor James played particularly well last night, but it was still exciting for hoops fans to see two of the biggest names (and their respective sneaker brands) competing in Las Vegas. It is safe to expect more duels between Flagg and James in the future.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
