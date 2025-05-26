The WNBA is Dominating Sneaker Culture & Angel Reese Has Next
The WNBA has never been in a stronger position. While it is a star-studded league, and there is a long list of people who deserve credit for its success, Angel Reese must be a part of the conversation.
Reese is unapologetically authentic, and that speaks to athletes of all ages and backgrounds—especially women's hoopers. The Chicago Sky forward has also carved out her own lane in the footwear industry.
Reese's public persona makes her the perfect fit for Reebok. The brand built by larger-than-life personalities in the 1990s was known for its irreverent marketing campaigns.
Since Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson have revitalized Reebok Basketball, Reese has become the face of the brand. Last night in Los Angeles, Reese used her footwear to personify her personality.
Reese wore the Reebok Solution in a player-exclusive colorway sporting pink kiss marks all over the white silhouette. It was a quick break from the Reebok Engine A, which Reese has also helped elevate with her star power.
Over the past few years, WNBA players have proven their signature sneaker lines are just as popular (if not more) than any other athletes. NBA players regularly wear hoop shoes designed for WNBA players.
Breanna Stewart (PUMA), Sabrina Ionescu (Nike), and A'ja Wilson (Nike) all have signature sneaker lines. Meanwhile, Nike is developing a signature shoe for Caitlin Clark. However, there is no timetable for the launch of Clark's signature sneaker line—it will undoubtedly be extremely popular.
Reese does not yet have a signature line. In October 2024, Reese signed a multi-year contract extension with Reebok that included a future signature sneaker (launching in 2026).
Reebok knows next year is a long time for eager fans to wait. That is why the brand has collaborated with Reese on multiple footwear and apparel collections online at Reebok.com.
Can Reese and Reebok compete with those other household names in a crowded market? If recent history has taught us anything, it is a safe bet to believe in the dynamic duo.
The WNBA season is heating up, and fans can expect Reese and Reebok to be among the league's brightest stars in the sneakers category for this year and beyond.
